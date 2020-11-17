Ivanka Trump's childhood best friend published a juicy essay in Vanity Fair discussing the soon-to-be-former first daughter's journey from Upper East Side princess to "MAGA royalty." As writer Bolu Babalola hilariously tweeted, "it's just like Gossip Girl except Serena turns out to be a white supremacist."Journalist Lysandra Ohrstrom claims to be the Blair to Ivanka's Serena and has photos throughout the piece to prove it. She wrote about the rise and fall of their friendship, and the surreal experience of watching "the person who used to pluck ingrown hairs from your bikini line suddenly appoints herself to the role of unelected public official and begins to torch democracy."Here are the juiciest bits. (Don't worry, there was only the one mention of plucking bikini lines.) 1. For Ivanka's 13th birthday, she brought three limos of girls to Atlantic City to party in the penthouse suite of the Taj Mahal.Since when are 13th birthdays the same things as bachelorette parties?2. Donald Trump would comment on the looks of the girls in their middle school class. Before I learned that the Trumps have no sense of humor about themselves, I remember answering honestly that she was probably in the top five. “Who’s prettier than Ivanka?” I recall him asking once with genuine confusion, before correctly naming the two girls I’d had in mind. He described one as a young Cindy Crawford, while the other he said had a great figure. 3. Trump had a "photographic memory" for changes in Lysandra's body.Once, at Mar-a-Lago, Don Jr. stole half of a grilled cheese sandwich off of her plate and Don Sr. said, "Don’t worry. She doesn’t need it. He’s doing her a favor.""He’d usually congratulate me if I’d lost weight," she added.4. Lysandra was one of the Maids of Honor at Ivanka's wedding.So you know they were tight. Emphasis on the "were."5. Ivanka refuses to read about poor people. Ivanka always solicited book suggestions from me, and I had recently recommended Empire Falls, Richard Russo’s 2001 Pulitzer Prize–winning novel about the life of a diner manager in a working-class community in Maine. "Ly, why would you tell me to read a book about f*cking poor people?" I remember Ivanka saying. "What part of you thinks I would be interested in this?" 6. Ivanka would get distracted if characters appeared richer than they would be in real life. “Since when can a teacher afford a BMW?” she would ask, munching on her usual small popcorn, coated in what would be an unpalatable amount of salt to a normal person. Or, “Why is a police officer living in a house like that?” 7. Ivanka smelt it and dealt it. "One of the earliest memories I have of Ivanka from before we were friends is when she blamed a fart on a classmate." 8. She pressured girls into flashing their boobs out of their classroom window. She goaded me and a few other girls into flashing our breasts out the window of our classroom in what has since been labelled the “flashing the hot dog man” incident in Chapin lore. Ivanka had basically been the ringleader, but she pleaded her innocence to the headmistress and got off scot-free. The rest of us were suspended. 9. Ivanka associates Arabic with terrorism and sounds like her dad when she talks about hating Muslims. Since 2007, I’ve worn a necklace with my name written in Arabic, and Ivanka grew increasingly irritated by it. Sometimes, she would randomly say, "I hate that thing."Then one night in the middle of dinner, she glanced at the necklace and said, "How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him in the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, 'terrorist.'" 10. Lysandra predicts that after Joe Biden's inauguration, Ivanka will hide out in Palm Beach because it's both an easier place for white supremacists than New York City and she won't have to interact with poor people.While Lysandra does fantasize that New York society would shun Ivanka if she chooses to return, she predicts that Ivanka won't even try."I expect Ivanka will find a soft landing in Palm Beach instead, where casual white supremacy is de rigueur and most misdeeds are forgiven if you have enough money," she writes. "It’s the perfect spot for her to lie low, shielded from the economic and social consequences of the policies she pursued for the past four years, the backlash against them, and from having to interact with her MAGA following."Read the whole piece over at Vanity Fair.