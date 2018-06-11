Ivanka Trump tried to subtweet us all, ended up playing herself.

Ivanka Trump tried to subtweet us all, ended up playing herself.
Orli Matlow
Jun 11, 2018@8:07 PM
Hey, everyone skeptical that Donald Trump meeting with the brutal dictator of North Korea won't accomplish anything other than legitimize the heinous war criminal! Ivanka Trump has a message for you: back off!

The White House staffer, whose whole brand is "basic—but with security clearance," posted a "Chinese proverb," which is getting comprehensively dragged.

First things first:

A simple Google search reveals that her choice of "proverb" is fake news.

The real quote is by George Bernard Shaw, who I don't think is Chinese.

Secondly, TELL YOUR DAD.

Ivanka's vague platitudes are always inspiring considering her and the White House's work.

These burns are the inspirational content I crave.

