Ivanka Trump tried to subtweet us all, ended up playing herself.

Hey, everyone skeptical that Donald Trump meeting with the brutal dictator of North Korea won't accomplish anything other than legitimize the heinous war criminal! Ivanka Trump has a message for you: back off!
The White House staffer, whose whole brand is "basic—but with security clearance," posted a "Chinese proverb," which is getting comprehensively dragged.
First things first:
A simple Google search reveals that her choice of "proverb" is fake news.
The real quote is by George Bernard Shaw, who I don't think is Chinese.
Secondly, TELL YOUR DAD.
I agree. Please tell your Dad to stop interrupting Mueller!— Jo Anne Smoot (@joannesmoot) June 11, 2018
Because there’s no way this is about a meeting with a ruthless Dictator. Any POTUS before Trump could have held a meeting. This is not WINNING.
Ivanka's vague platitudes are always inspiring considering her and the White House's work.
Did you get a trademark on proverbs as well— jackie mckay (@KilltyMckay) June 11, 2018
Your dad tears babies from the arms of parents.— Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) June 11, 2018
“Daddy let me twitter so I googled Chinese proverbs while stealing from sweat shop workers making my fake named clothing”— John Young (@thekoukoureport) June 11, 2018
Is that why your dad didn't bother with the gender equality session at the G7 summit pic.twitter.com/dcGMgBWRkY— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) June 11, 2018
Hey @IvankaTrump!— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 11, 2018
"There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children."
-- Ivanka trump
YOU said that. Yet you sit in silence in a PRIME position to do something about the 1,500 kids missing.#WhereAreTheChildren pic.twitter.com/4V9kZUjHs8
Just makin shit up now are we?— #RandomWhiteGuy (@coleyworld) June 11, 2018
Two Trumps in jail are worth one Mueller in the DOJ - Chinese Proverb.
That’s about right.
These burns are the inspirational content I crave.