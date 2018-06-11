Ivanka Trump tried to subtweet us all, ended up playing herself.

Hey, everyone skeptical that Donald Trump meeting with the brutal dictator of North Korea won't accomplish anything other than legitimize the heinous war criminal! Ivanka Trump has a message for you: back off!

The White House staffer, whose whole brand is "basic—but with security clearance," posted a "Chinese proverb," which is getting comprehensively dragged.

“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 11, 2018

First things first:

A simple Google search reveals that her choice of "proverb" is fake news.

Three minutes of googling suggests this is a fake Chinese Proverb. It seems in fact to be American from the turn of the 20th c.—which makes sense, since its spirit is can-do Americanism. But why are Trump WH aides giving our proverbs to China, increasing our proverb deficit? https://t.co/bqjbZhXlQr — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 11, 2018

"This not even remotely an actual Chinese proverb." - Chinese Proverb https://t.co/d7UiTYvrfS — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) June 11, 2018

The real quote is by George Bernard Shaw, who I don't think is Chinese.