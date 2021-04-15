Ivanka Trump is facing backlash from fans after getting the vaccine.

Ivanka Trump has posted on social media for the first time in Biden's America. The formerly ubiquitous Trump administration official hadn't posted since being evicted from the White House, and the content of her return post is getting backlash from her own followers.

"Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!! 💙" she posted, along with action shots (no pun intended).

The post has over 450,000 likes on Instagram, but as Jezebel reports, "nearly 30,000 comments were riddled with betrayal and anti-vax sentiments."

The anti-vax comments are receiving thousands of likes themselves, which provides insight into who is following Ivanka these days.