Ivanka Trump tried to quote Socrates and it could not have gone worse for her.

Even though the United States fought a little war against monarchy called the American Revolution, Ivanka Trump has a coveted White House position by virtue of having sprung from Donald's loins.
White the White House was once believed to be the place where the nation's best and brightest gather to serve the people, it has turned into something of a revolving door spinning through people with various qualifications (remember The Mooch???).
Even though her dad insists that she's smart and stuff, Ivanka has yet to display it, and struggled Tuesday morning with accurately copying-and-pasting inspirational quotes.
Much like the time she made up a Chinese proverb, The Most Annoying Mom You Follow On Instagram posted a fake quote from Socrates, the father of philosophy.
Because Googling your sources before you tweet out to millions of people is such a pain, Ivanka confused the Greek philosopher for a gas attendant character in the book Way Of The Peaceful Warrior: A Book That Changes Lives.
She deleted it and posted a new one, noting that it's a quote from Fake Socrates.
The fake quote lead to some real fun in the comments.
"Yabba dabba Doo!"— Average Joe (@Fight4Goodness) October 16, 2018
--Fred Flintstone (note: a fictional character)
“If your last name is Trump,you are a lying Grifter that has a family tradition of not paying your bills.”— Mark Ebbers (@fishindesert) October 16, 2018
-David Dennison (note: a fictional character not The President of the United States)
"They don't think it be like it is but it do." - Oscar Gamble (note: a baseball playing character not the Zumba instructor I meet every 3rd Tuesday of the month)— Khyzar H. Khattak (@khyzar_ktk) October 16, 2018
“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”— BadMotherGamer (@BadMotherGamer) October 16, 2018
- Socrates
- Dan Millman
-Wayne Gretzky
-Michael Scott
-Ivanka Trump
“Focus your energy on the change of your husband fighting for his life in prison.” - Nonfictional Robert Mueller— Vacation Home (@VacationHome) October 16, 2018
“Maybe in order to understand mankind, we have to look at the word itself: “Mankind.” Basically, it’s made up of two separate words, mank and ind. What do these words mean? It’s a mystery, and that’s why so is mankind.”— KK (@historia_amoris) October 16, 2018
-Jack Handy (the real fictional character Jack Handy)
Just what exactly does Ivanka want to build anew?
In American, we prefer to build bridges and not walls. Focus your energy on not putting asylum seeking children in detention centers and tent cities where they are separated from their parents. #Resistance— Keith Jablon (@keithjablon) October 16, 2018
Building new cheap clothing made by children in third world countries.— Hawkeye Jill (@estepjill) October 16, 2018
So, Ivanka, your Socrates is advocating for voting democrat! Awesome 😊— J-fer (@Jfer50701623) October 16, 2018
Also, what is this "fictional character" business? Attribute the quote that an author wrote to the author!
It's a bad day for the 'Vankster. Her father just called her Horseface.
We all learned something here today: an unexamined tweet is not worth tweeting.