Ivanka Trump tried to quote Socrates and it could not have gone worse for her.
Orli Matlow
Oct 16, 2018@3:26 PM
Even though the United States fought a little war against monarchy called the American Revolution, Ivanka Trump has a coveted White House position by virtue of having sprung from Donald's loins.

White the White House was once believed to be the place where the nation's best and brightest gather to serve the people, it has turned into something of a revolving door spinning through people with various qualifications (remember The Mooch???).

Even though her dad insists that she's smart and stuff, Ivanka has yet to display it, and struggled Tuesday morning with accurately copying-and-pasting inspirational quotes.

Much like the time she made up a Chinese proverb, The Most Annoying Mom You Follow On Instagram posted a fake quote from Socrates, the father of philosophy.

Because Googling your sources before you tweet out to millions of people is such a pain, Ivanka confused the Greek philosopher for a gas attendant character in the book Way Of The Peaceful Warrior: A Book That Changes Lives.

She deleted it and posted a new one, noting that it's a quote from Fake Socrates.

The fake quote lead to some real fun in the comments.

Just what exactly does Ivanka want to build anew?

Also, what is this "fictional character" business? Attribute the quote that an author wrote to the author!

It's a bad day for the 'Vankster. Her father just called her Horseface.

We all learned something here today: an unexamined tweet is not worth tweeting.

