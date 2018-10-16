Ivanka Trump tried to quote Socrates and it could not have gone worse for her.

Even though the United States fought a little war against monarchy called the American Revolution, Ivanka Trump has a coveted White House position by virtue of having sprung from Donald's loins.

White the White House was once believed to be the place where the nation's best and brightest gather to serve the people, it has turned into something of a revolving door spinning through people with various qualifications (remember The Mooch???).

Even though her dad insists that she's smart and stuff, Ivanka has yet to display it, and struggled Tuesday morning with accurately copying-and-pasting inspirational quotes.

Much like the time she made up a Chinese proverb, The Most Annoying Mom You Follow On Instagram posted a fake quote from Socrates, the father of philosophy.

Twitter

Because Googling your sources before you tweet out to millions of people is such a pain, Ivanka confused the Greek philosopher for a gas attendant character in the book Way Of The Peaceful Warrior: A Book That Changes Lives.

Not the actual Socrates pic.twitter.com/SbkKe81AfA — 🌀Jupiter’s Shadow (@Some_Mexican_Ok) October 16, 2018

She deleted it and posted a new one, noting that it's a quote from Fake Socrates.