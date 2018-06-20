Ivanka Trump commends her dad for closing down his baby prisons. No one is here for it.

Orli Matlow
Jun 20, 2018@7:55 PM
Imagine this: Someone lights your house on fire. Then the arsonist runs to get a hose and puts the fire out. Do you thank him for extinguishing the fire, or chew him out for setting your home ablaze in the first place?

If you're Ivanka Trump, you're grateful that the arsonist coming to the brave conclusion that fire is bad.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order turning family separation into family detention, reversing his previously-held position that he could not issue such an executive order.

After days of silence—and weeks of children crying in Walmarts-turned-jails—White House advisor and co-host of the 1997 Miss Teen USA Pageant Ivanka Trump has finally chimed in.

Okay lady, this is some world class gaslighting.

The tweet was promptly ratio'd, as over 11,000 people let her know that this tactic was not going to work.

Seeing as the family separation crisis was one President Trump and his administration (which includes Ivanka!) started, most people think that he doesn't get a gold star for coming to the conclusion that baby prisons are bad after backlash.

What are these "shared values" of which she speaks, other than the great value of Ivanka Trump™ merchandise available at a TJ Maxx bargain bin near you?

It's not like the human rights crisis is magically over—how do you reunite parents and children who have been dispersed all over the country?

The comments really are cathartic.

It's inspiring how she has become the best at being the worst.

Congratulations!

