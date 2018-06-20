Ivanka Trump commends her dad for closing down his baby prisons. No one is here for it.

Imagine this: Someone lights your house on fire. Then the arsonist runs to get a hose and puts the fire out. Do you thank him for extinguishing the fire, or chew him out for setting your home ablaze in the first place?
If you're Ivanka Trump, you're grateful that the arsonist coming to the brave conclusion that fire is bad.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order turning family separation into family detention, reversing his previously-held position that he could not issue such an executive order.
After days of silence—and weeks of children crying in Walmarts-turned-jails—White House advisor and co-host of the 1997 Miss Teen USA Pageant Ivanka Trump has finally chimed in.
Okay lady, this is some world class gaslighting.
The tweet was promptly ratio'd, as over 11,000 people let her know that this tactic was not going to work.
Seeing as the family separation crisis was one President Trump and his administration (which includes Ivanka!) started, most people think that he doesn't get a gold star for coming to the conclusion that baby prisons are bad after backlash.
Ivanka, YOUR DAD IMPLEMENTED FAMILY SEPARATION. You’re praising him for something that’s literally all his fault?!?!— Blonde Patriot🇺🇸 (@skepticBP) June 20, 2018
You are a fascist, Ivanka. You are Senior Advisor to the leader of a fascist movement. Your bear full blame- the sea of tears, the blood, the lasting suffering are all on your hands.— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 20, 2018
You are a vacuous, soulless bag of garbage.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 20, 2018
Your post facto platitudes are as vulgar and empty as your contrived photo ops.
Either you're clueless & are asking to get attacked on sm, or this is part of a calculated propaganda campaign on behalf of your vicious, cruel father. He created the policy. He demanded it be implemented & now you expect people to thank him for reversing it. Just f*ck you Ivanka— lil'dragonfly (@LoriHay31331523) June 20, 2018
I have an idea, Ivanka, you FC! How about you & Jared donate the $82 million you guys made off having your idiot dad in the White House to the cause of reuniting families destroyed and traumatized by his policy that he created? Whaddya say?! You can always grift another 82M— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 20, 2018
What are these "shared values" of which she speaks, other than the great value of Ivanka Trump™ merchandise available at a TJ Maxx bargain bin near you?
"Shared values?" What values do we share, Ivanka?— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 20, 2018
When I see injustice, I speak up on behalf of those suffering.
When you see injustice, you speak up on behalf of the person responsible for inflicting it.
It's not like the human rights crisis is magically over—how do you reunite parents and children who have been dispersed all over the country?
But how do we reunite the families now?— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) June 20, 2018
Miller & Daddy cooked up this kidnapping scheme which includes hiding the girls & babies, drugging the kids, losing track of 1000s who may never see their parents again...stop the trolling. The shame of the harm & hate these kids face should haunt the whole grifter clan #WeSeeYou— 🌊2018 Relentless #Resist (@tbmom09) June 20, 2018
That you have to tweet this is further proof that your Dad is a sociopath. He started family separations. There are thousands of parents who have been given no information on where their children or who is caring for them. This is not over. #WhereAreTheChildren— Beth Jackson (@BJacksonLTH) June 20, 2018
The comments really are cathartic.
June 20, 2018
You’re actually worse than he is. He’s a dumb, angry fascist, emphasis on the dumb. You’re pure evil because you know exactly what you’re doing, the shape and context of every pathological lie you tell for him, every moment of the day. History will not be kind to you, Ivanka.— Stefanie Iris Weiss🔥 (@EcoSexuality) June 20, 2018
I hope your chin implant gets lodged in your neck.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) June 20, 2018
It's inspiring how she has become the best at being the worst.
Congratulations!