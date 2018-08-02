Ivanka Trump just victim-blamed parents of kidnapped immigrant kids. No one is having it.

Ivanka Trump has emerged from her Kalorama cocoon to deliver the most basic, mealy-mouthed statement about her father's family separation policy that launched a human rights crisis at the US-Mexico border.
After being warned that separating migrant children from their parents would cause "'traumatic psychological injury' to children," the Trump Administration (which includes Ivanka) did just that, and Ivanka wants you to know that while thousands of children are scarred for life, it's been really hard for her, personally.
Ivanka said that the family separations "was a low point for me as well," using the past tense even though a third of the children are still not reunited with their parents.
While a lot of the headlines stop there, Ivanka went on to blame the parents whose children were snatched for having had that happen to them, repeating the right-wing talking point that NOT kidnapping children incentivizes illegal immigration.
"I am a daughter of an immigrant, my mother grew up in Communist Czech Republic, but we are a country of laws. ... We have to be very careful about incentivizing behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, at risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone," she said.
Um, what? What was that about coyotes?
Did Betsy DeVos tell you to say that?
(Note: "Coyotes" does not refer to literal coyotes, but the people who facilitate human smuggling into the United States. However, I couldn't resist the opportunity to bring up DeVos's weird grizzly comments.)
There has to be a way to be a "country of laws" without torturing children right? RIGHT?
Also, contrary to popular belief, seeking asylum is not a crime.
But it's important to remember who the real victim of this crisis, okay?
The crisis is ongoing–either Ivanka doesn't actually care about the children, or it was a "low point" because of her brand.
People are not impressed by the White House Senior Advisor's attempt at damage control.
If she cares about the kids, is she going to do something to shine a light on or stop their suffering?
Yeah, probably not.