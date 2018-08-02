Ivanka Trump just victim-blamed parents of kidnapped immigrant kids. No one is having it.

Ivanka Trump has emerged from her Kalorama cocoon to deliver the most basic, mealy-mouthed statement about her father's family separation policy that launched a human rights crisis at the US-Mexico border.

After being warned that separating migrant children from their parents would cause "'traumatic psychological injury' to children," the Trump Administration (which includes Ivanka) did just that, and Ivanka wants you to know that while thousands of children are scarred for life, it's been really hard for her, personally.

Wait until Ivanka finds out that it was her dad that did it:



Ivanka Trump: Family separations issue 'was a low point'. "I felt very strongly about that & I am very vehemently against family separation & the separation of parents & children” https://t.co/4Tn8oPITSq pic.twitter.com/V1k6dVerIf — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) August 2, 2018

Ivanka said that the family separations "was a low point for me as well," using the past tense even though a third of the children are still not reunited with their parents.

While a lot of the headlines stop there, Ivanka went on to blame the parents whose children were snatched for having had that happen to them, repeating the right-wing talking point that NOT kidnapping children incentivizes illegal immigration.

"I am a daughter of an immigrant, my mother grew up in Communist Czech Republic, but we are a country of laws. ... We have to be very careful about incentivizing behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, at risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone," she said.