Ivanka Trump's plan to 'save women' from poverty is getting dragged for its math problem.

Ivanka Trump has been working tirelessly in the White House to increase the wealth and prosperity of women named Ivanka Trump. Her latest thing, announced last Thursday, is called the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which promises to give $50 million in USAID money to help 50 million women... which, if you're doing the math at home, checks out to exactly one dollar per woman.
Experts aren't particularly impressed with Ivanka's "1 woman, 1 dollar" approach to international development, arguing that it amounts to nothing more than "a branding exercise."
"$1 per woman, or rather $0.02 per woman, once you subtract the money WalMart and others will spend on glossy, self-congratulatory advertisements," the Woodrow Wilson Center's Brad Simpson tweeted.
Twitter caught on to the math, and noted that Ivanka's iniative comes after her father's budget tried to slash USAID budget by a third.
Reminder: Ivanka's supposed to be the smart one.
The Washington Post reports that the White House insisted that the $50 million characterization of the program was a mischaracterization.
After the initial publication of this article, White House Deputy Director of Communications Jessica Ditto responded in an email that the $50 million figure for 50 million people mischaracterized the initiative.
Ditto pointed toward a presidential memorandum signed Thursday that said that agencies would be government agencies would be expected to “prioritize and increase support for the Initiative within their budget proposals and within allocations of appropriated resources.” The memorandum suggested that agencies would “seek to collectively attribute no less than $300 million per fiscal year.” It did not offer specifics of where this money would come from.
Only $50 million from USAID has been pledged thus far.
Until we get the figures on another plan, it's totally cool (and fun!) to make fun of Ivanka for being bad at math.