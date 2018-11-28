Ivanka Trump is on a PR tour to try and defend her dad tear-gassing children. It’s not working.

Ivanka Trump works for an administration that tear-gasses children. She would very much not like to be seen as a person who tear-gasses children, even though her participation in an administration that tear-gasses children is complicity in the tear-gassing of children.
Speaking of children, Ivanka sat down with Good Morning America's Deborah Roberts for a rare interview at an Idaho elementary school she was visiting with Apple CEO Tim Cook to talk about something tech-y rather than tear-gas.
The White House advisor was asked about the White House's immigration policies, and in a voice slightly above a whisper, Ivanka tried her damnedest to perform what is known as "human empathy." At the mention of tear-gas, she victim-blamed the mothers and children for being at a location at which they would be tear-gassed, and tried to defend her father's violent stance before she was inconveniently confronted with the truth.
GMA: Are you comfortable with your dad giving troops authorization to use lethal force at the border?— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 28, 2018
IVANKA: "I don't believe that's what he said."
GMA: Actually he did. Here's video of it.
IVANKA: "So... he's the commander in chief, so he always has to protect the border." pic.twitter.com/kT0WN1HHWG
After insisting that the pictures are "devastating," Roberts asked her to comment on Donald Trump's directive to use lethal force "if necessary."
"I don't believe that's what he said," she said.
But Good Morning America had receipts.
Roberts played a clip of saying exactly, to which a panicked, short-circuiting IvankBot said "he's the Commander-in-Chief....he's not talking about innocents."
Constituents were not impressed with her response.
Being a part of an administration that tear-gasses children has sent Ivanka on a fulfilling journey of personal growth.
She also insisted that she should not be locked up.
Ivanka also insisted that Daddy isn't empowering hate groups, even though hate groups say that he is empowering hate groups.
