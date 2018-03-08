Ivanka Trump tweeted about International Women's Day and got dragged by women across the globe.

Women are uniting this International Women's Day to drag Ivanka Trump's tweet marking the occasion, which comes off as hypocritical considering she's working in the White House that's dismantling protections for both internationals and women.
Despite her well-focused-grouped platitudes, people are calling bullsh*t on her "advocacy," and it's hilarious.
How can you get on Twitter and say you’re proud of women and economics and how far women have come when, your father is a sexual predator who demeans women and you’re not even woman enough to admit it— Mary Smith (@marysmi49303780) March 8, 2018
Thank you for honoring women. They are amazing! Except you.— Radical-B (@xRadicalBx) March 8, 2018
Guess what we aren’t thriving and you are complicit with the misogyny— CParks (@rainrainrain77) March 8, 2018
March 8, 2018
Does International Women's Day include those ladies working as slave laborers in ur overseas sweatshops? Or the women in USA who's wages are depressed from competing w/ur slave laborers? #SweatShopQueen #PrincessShithole #KremlinBarbie #FireIvanka#IvankaIsDepraved— Fidelis To Justice (@FidelisToJusti1) March 8, 2018
Ivanka,— Ramon Ruiz (@RamonRuiz1) March 8, 2018
Your continuing presence in a misogynist administration undermines your newfound activism for women's rights.
BTW, upper east side charity fashion shows with wealthy friends did not count as real activism#DavidDennison #neverdennison
Some women actually work hard (or work at all) to achieve powerful positions.
You hold a position that should have gone to a qualified woman who worked hard to achieve it, not because she’s the object of her daddy’s incestual fantasies. Don’t you dare talk to us about empowerment.— TheVolpinator (@Volpinator1) March 8, 2018
Hey Ivanka...there is no way humanly possible for you to know or understand the real achievements of real women. You have lived in a gilded cage and have been given everything. You only have knowledge of the 1% kind of world #youknownothing— mira hampton (@miramoro55) March 8, 2018
Ivanka you do nothing to advance the power of women. You are the poster child of privileged ignorance and lack of self-awareness. You do nothing to help women and everything to help yourself. Please be quiet and try to learn something from those who do. Namaste 🙏🏽— realflickchick (@realflickchick) March 8, 2018
And are pointing out that Ivanka's focuses on "economic potential." What's with that?
It is striking, though not surprising, that you only reference economic potential, with no word on safety, political empowerment, or even full bodily autonomy. The best things in life may be free, I, but it takes work to get them.— Gossip Grrrl (@Gossip_Grrrl) March 8, 2018
You know you love democracy.
XOXO,
Gossip Girl
Oh, and remember last week when she said that she didn't believe her father's accusers?
you don't speak for me or the vast majority of women in our country.https://t.co/Fnp3SMJqlf— Caroline Yezer, Teacher Sick of GUN VIOLENCE (@carolineyezer) March 8, 2018
Those are women she'd rather not see empowered.
#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/uIY68W05oQ— Crabby Beach🌈🌊🌎 (@beachycrab) March 8, 2018
People are celebrating one woman in particular: Stormy Daniels.
Today we come together and realize that at the end of the day @realDonaldTrump is going to be taken down by a porn star named Stormy-Karma is the best.— suer (@ruthygrace) March 8, 2018
And are calling on Ivanka to start with empowering the women who work in the sweatshops making Ivanka Trump™ clothes.
Do your overseas factories pay girls and women enough to achieve their own economic potential? Or do you pay them as little to try and achieve your own? pic.twitter.com/sz31lrqVis— Superhero Resister (@GambitResists) March 8, 2018
It looks like simply tweeting is not enough to get that sweet, Beyoncé-style feminist cred: you actually have to do stuff.