Ivanka Trump tweeted about International Women's Day and got dragged by women across the globe.
Orli Matlow
Mar 08, 2018@4:01 PM
Women are uniting this International Women's Day to drag Ivanka Trump's tweet marking the occasion, which comes off as hypocritical considering she's working in the White House that's dismantling protections for both internationals and women.

Despite her well-focused-grouped platitudes, people are calling bullsh*t on her "advocacy," and it's hilarious.

Some women actually work hard (or work at all) to achieve powerful positions.

And are pointing out that Ivanka's focuses on "economic potential." What's with that?

Oh, and remember last week when she said that she didn't believe her father's accusers?

Those are women she'd rather not see empowered.

People are celebrating one woman in particular: Stormy Daniels.

And are calling on Ivanka to start with empowering the women who work in the sweatshops making Ivanka Trump™ clothes.

It looks like simply tweeting is not enough to get that sweet, Beyoncé-style feminist cred: you actually have to do stuff.

