Ivanka Trump tweeted about International Women's Day and got dragged by women across the globe.

Women are uniting this International Women's Day to drag Ivanka Trump's tweet marking the occasion, which comes off as hypocritical considering she's working in the White House that's dismantling protections for both internationals and women.

Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe. We celebrate women’s achievements, past & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed. #InternationalWomensDay — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 8, 2018

Despite her well-focused-grouped platitudes, people are calling bullsh*t on her "advocacy," and it's hilarious.

How can you get on Twitter and say you’re proud of women and economics and how far women have come when, your father is a sexual predator who demeans women and you’re not even woman enough to admit it — Mary Smith (@marysmi49303780) March 8, 2018

Thank you for honoring women. They are amazing! Except you. — Radical-B (@xRadicalBx) March 8, 2018

Guess what we aren’t thriving and you are complicit with the misogyny — CParks (@rainrainrain77) March 8, 2018