Ivanka Trump left a hair salon tangled in controversy after visit to Iowa.

On Monday, Ivanka Trump visited a hair salon in Des Moines, Iowa to gussy up before "cosplaying" as a scientist.
Salon Spa W posted a picture of Ivanka and Iowa governor Kim Reynolds to celebrate their patronage, but a lot of commenters on social media were not happy to see the salon serving as their glam squad.
The salon posted a picture of Trump and Governor Reynolds, with the comment, "Our Monday kicked off with styling Ivanka Trump for her visit to Iowa! We <3 supporting women in politics!"
Some women saw the salon "supporting women in politics" as specifically supporting those women's politics, and were upset with what seemed like an endorsement.
Facebook user Emmanuel Smith commented: "Do you know how much money I spend at Salon Spa W? I get my nails and hair done there exclusively, and literally have my appointments booked till years end. THIS makes me not want to give you another penny, and makes me really REALLY angry for all your amazing LGBTQ staff whose lives these women threaten. Please take this down."
People thought that the picture was insulting to those negatively affected by these women's policies. Commenter Ciji Leigh wrote:
I love all the wonderful things Salon W does for our community so it's such a bummer to see this post as a business brag. Only problem with supporting women in politics is when those women support decisions that weaken and disenfranchise other women :(
Another wrote, "You respect money over women. Not just women, but humanity. These two featured in your photo are disgraceful."
Of course, there was backlash to the backlash, as conservatives wrote variations on "so much for the tolerant left."
The salon's president, China Wong, amended her caption to include an explanation.
"We believe everyone matters and deserves our indiscriminate care and kindness," she wrote.
"We were taken aback by the response to the image of our Governor with Ivanka Trump who received services from our salon. We also recognize impact matters more than intent. While we are not a partisan organization we do see it as part of our mission to welcome people to Des Moines and serve everyone. We share images of our clients, some that are recognizable public figures, to showcase our work."
This isn't the first time that Ivanka's presence spawned outrage. Parents in Connecticut took their kids out of school back in December when Ivanka decided to surprise Norwalk Early College Academy.
It turns out that if you're working in a White House that's actively hurting people, they might not want to see you around.