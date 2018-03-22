Ivanka Trump left a hair salon tangled in controversy after visit to Iowa.

On Monday, Ivanka Trump visited a hair salon in Des Moines, Iowa to gussy up before "cosplaying" as a scientist.

your lab coat and your gloves are both the wrong size, your gloves aren't tucked, your hair is loose in an environment with moving machinery and burners and you're holding a pour off at mouth level without any kind of a face shield, nice going science genius pic.twitter.com/PV4W97ejAL — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) March 20, 2018

Salon Spa W posted a picture of Ivanka and Iowa governor Kim Reynolds to celebrate their patronage, but a lot of commenters on social media were not happy to see the salon serving as their glam squad.

The salon posted a picture of Trump and Governor Reynolds, with the comment, "Our Monday kicked off with styling Ivanka Trump for her visit to Iowa! We <3 supporting women in politics!"

Some women saw the salon "supporting women in politics" as specifically supporting those women's politics, and were upset with what seemed like an endorsement.

In response: We believe everyone matters and deserves our indiscriminate care and kindness. We were taken aback by the... Posted by Salon Spa W on Monday, March 19, 2018

Facebook user Emmanuel Smith commented: "Do you know how much money I spend at Salon Spa W? I get my nails and hair done there exclusively, and literally have my appointments booked till years end. THIS makes me not want to give you another penny, and makes me really REALLY angry for all your amazing LGBTQ staff whose lives these women threaten. Please take this down."