From boos to memes: the Trump family's trip to the UK is not going well for them.

A bumbling pack of fools with no discernible skills who lucked into money and power met the British Royal Family this week, and the commoners of the former colonies are not impressed by their so-called princes and princesses.
Despite the official state visit to the United Kingdom because an official state visit, the Trump "kids" (minus Barron) jumped into the opportunity to star in a taxpayer-funded Hallmark movie.
The Trump progeny are getting the royal treatment, meaning, they're being scrutinized by the public for their outfit choices and their inability to stand normally!
The fun started early for Princess Ivanka Trump and her consort Jared "I wasn't really involved in that" Kushner who creeped everybody the F out while they waited for Donald to arrive at Buckingham Palace.
Seriously, this picture is straight out of a horror movie, specifically The Shining.
They look like they're waiting to greet their new handmaid.
Ivanka then added a fascinator to her Nancy Reagan cosplay for a tour of Westminster Abbey, and the consensus is that it was less of a hat and more of a Maxi Pad.
She must have had blood coming out of her wherever.
This was all just build up to the main event: a state dinner at Buckingham Palace, which even Tiffany Trump attended. President Trump wasn't the only one roasted for his white tie look. The next generation looked just as cartoonish.
The Trumps were royal rebes, boasting their lawlessness and taking a picture right in front of a "No Photography" sign.
Is that a "No photography" sign behind Tiffany's head? pic.twitter.com/VgnCyj2xql— Ann Slater (@Ann_Slater22) June 3, 2019
Don Jr., a private businessman in charge of the Trump Organization and therefore should not be involved in diplomatic trips, was so excited he forgot how to stand.
As awesome as savage tweets are, they're nothing compared to real, live boos.
Ivanka finagled her way into a meeting with the (outgoing) Prime Minister, and was not happily received by the people outside 10 Downing Street. The Londoners booed her as she walked alongside National Security Advisor John Bolton. Fox News insisted that the boos were for Bolton, but it's more likely that the British people on the street recognize the president's daughter-wife.
More like the Boo-K, am I right?
They might be flagrantly getting away with crimes and rubbing it in our faces, but unlike real royals, these jabronis can be voted out.