The Washington Post has the poop—I mean, scoop. American taxpayers have been paying $3,000 a month to rent an apartment with a toilet for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Secret Service to use, because the couple won't let agents use any of their mansion's 6.5 bathrooms.

Javanka's refusal to let their security officers relieve themselves had agents going down the block to Barack and Michelle Obama's house (Thanks, Obama!). The Obamas generosity made up for the Kushners' refusal for a few months, until one agent dropped a catastrophic dookie: