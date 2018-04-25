Ivanka Trump wore a $14,600 gown and people think that she looked like a toilet paper holder.

Ivanka Trump finally had the opportunity to do something she is qualified for in her official position as an Assistant to the President at the White House: Attend a fancy dinner.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France at the White House, and the two presidents could NOT take their hands off each other.

Giphy

Whereas attendees at Obama state dinners included such celebrities as Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Hollywood A-listers, the only actor at Trump's event appears to have been Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

So Louise Linton wore Roberto Cavalli (Italian). Said she was looking forward to “everything French!” At the #statedinner pic.twitter.com/XgdoEYVH0Q — Emily Heil (@emilyaheil) April 24, 2018

The other First Lady (and the fresh prince) got dolled up for dinner in a $14,600 Rodarte gown, sharing photos on social media.

Memories from a wonderful State Dinner 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/XIKFgMcpGq — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 25, 2018

Of course, she has her fans.