Orli Matlow
Apr 25, 2018@2:51 PM
Ivanka Trump finally had the opportunity to do something she is qualified for in her official position as an Assistant to the President at the White House: Attend a fancy dinner.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France at the White House, and the two presidents could NOT take their hands off each other.

Ivanka Trump wore a $14,600 gown and people think that she looked like a toilet paper holder.
Vive le bromance!
Whereas attendees at Obama state dinners included such celebrities as Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Hollywood A-listers, the only actor at Trump's event appears to have been Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The other First Lady (and the fresh prince) got dolled up for dinner in a $14,600 Rodarte gown, sharing photos on social media.

Of course, she has her fans.

But it turns out that people are less inclined to compliment your couture if you're also working for a deeply harmful administration and using the position you got through nepotism to personally enrich yourself.

Also check out her video—Jared Kushner clearly has no idea what's going on.

While Ivanka was serving up that Little Bo Peep realness, Jared Kushner was giving off some major Diane Keaton vibes.

People pointed out that they've seen that dress before.

C'est la vie.

