Ivanka Trump wore a $14,600 gown and people think that she looked like a toilet paper holder.

Ivanka Trump finally had the opportunity to do something she is qualified for in her official position as an Assistant to the President at the White House: Attend a fancy dinner.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France at the White House, and the two presidents could NOT take their hands off each other.
Whereas attendees at Obama state dinners included such celebrities as Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Hollywood A-listers, the only actor at Trump's event appears to have been Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The other First Lady (and the fresh prince) got dolled up for dinner in a $14,600 Rodarte gown, sharing photos on social media.
Of course, she has her fans.
But it turns out that people are less inclined to compliment your couture if you're also working for a deeply harmful administration and using the position you got through nepotism to personally enrich yourself.
It’s not a State Dinner if a major political party (and the one that has the diverse membership) was excluded. It’s a GOP event.— Jill Paperno (@JPaperno) April 25, 2018
Elected officials (Democrats) and our necessary 1st amendment protection (media) were not allowed, but unqualified family without clearance are.#TrumpWorld— Brian Johnson (@TheStarsFan) April 25, 2018
Memories? It literally just happened.....— Ravin Boodram (@rvbdrm) April 25, 2018
Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/1X9N6M02k3— Alt Stephen Miller (@AltStephMiller) April 25, 2018
Memories of those laboring in sweat shops to make your shoes. pic.twitter.com/NFnlslxOmJ— Rem2000 & 2016 (@Rem2000) April 25, 2018
Also check out her video—Jared Kushner clearly has no idea what's going on.
While Ivanka was serving up that Little Bo Peep realness, Jared Kushner was giving off some major Diane Keaton vibes.
Diane Keaton wore it better. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/nWBBvj5SLZ— Ravin Boodram (@rvbdrm) April 25, 2018
People pointed out that they've seen that dress before.
Very toilet paper holder circa 1950 Retro chic. pic.twitter.com/mNszWueW5I— 🌊Tick Tock-Ban Assault Weapons🌊 (@HappyHound1) April 25, 2018
Wtf? Are you going to the prom in the 70s or something?— Will (@willbryalex0928) April 25, 2018
April 25, 2018
Who wore it better?? #Swiffer #Ivanka pic.twitter.com/uYIlT3dtmR— (💕perSISTER💕) (@power2she) April 25, 2018
C'est la vie.