Melania Trump is reportedly the only person who can save us from Ivanka.

Welcome back to The Real White Housewives of DC!

The new book "Kushner, Inc.: Greed, Ambition, Corruption" by investigative journalist Vicky Ward blows the lid off the myth of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump by reporting that they are NOT the selfless civil servants nobody thought they were.

The husband-and-wife team have gone from inheriting jobs at their respective fathers' real estate companies to overruling Department of Justice guidelines to set up shop in her father's White House, with Daddy getting them security clearances like admission to an elite college.

According to Ward, Jared and Ivanka aren't just using their semesters abroad in Washington to personally enrich themselves, but also that Ivanka earnestly believes that she's setting the stage to eventually become president herself.

"Kushner, Inc." writes that according to former Cabinet member Gary Cohn, Ivanka sees "her father’s reign in Washington, D.C.," as "the beginning of a great American dynasty."

Ward also reports that everyone at the White House despises the couple, but the president can't bring himself to fire them.

Giphy

Ward appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to serve up some of the tea that Trump will inevitably tweet about, and revealed that the only person who has the balls to say no to the self-proclaimed princess is Queen Be Best.