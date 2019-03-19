Melania Trump is reportedly the only person who can save us from Ivanka.

Welcome back to The Real White Housewives of DC!
The new book "Kushner, Inc.: Greed, Ambition, Corruption" by investigative journalist Vicky Ward blows the lid off the myth of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump by reporting that they are NOT the selfless civil servants nobody thought they were.
The husband-and-wife team have gone from inheriting jobs at their respective fathers' real estate companies to overruling Department of Justice guidelines to set up shop in her father's White House, with Daddy getting them security clearances like admission to an elite college.
According to Ward, Jared and Ivanka aren't just using their semesters abroad in Washington to personally enrich themselves, but also that Ivanka earnestly believes that she's setting the stage to eventually become president herself.
"Kushner, Inc." writes that according to former Cabinet member Gary Cohn, Ivanka sees "her father’s reign in Washington, D.C.," as "the beginning of a great American dynasty."
Ward also reports that everyone at the White House despises the couple, but the president can't bring himself to fire them.
Ward appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to serve up some of the tea that Trump will inevitably tweet about, and revealed that the only person who has the balls to say no to the self-proclaimed princess is Queen Be Best.
COLBERT: Who is there to say “no” to these people?
WARD: So here’s an interesting suggestion: Melania Trump... is the only person in my book who has ever successfully stood up to Ivanka Trump and won. I have a scene [during the transition in which] Ivanka Trump has told the world that she’s not going to be joining the White House. Absolute rubbish. Behind the scenes [she was] making all the plans. [She actually had] a “Trump family office” drawn up for the East Wing, which is normally the territory of the First Lady. When Melania Trump heard about this, she put a very quick end to Ivanka’s plans.
COLBERT: So, all our hope rests on Melania Trump.
Ward explained on Twitter that Jared and Ivanka aren't side characters in the story of the Trump administration's corruption—they are the story of the Trump administration's corruption.
Melania Trump.....welcome to the resistance.