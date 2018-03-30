People are trolling Ivanka Trump for being vain in her post about visiting Ohio.

The reactions to Ivanka Trump's publicist-vetted tweets are consistently one of the best things about that terrible website, Twitter dot com. While her posts presumably go through multiple focus groups on the White House payroll, people are having a hard time taking the purse designer's advisor role in her father's administration seriously.
Late Thursday night, Princess Peach tweeted photos from her dad's speech in Richfield, Ohio that was ostensibly about infrastructure (but instead covered pressing issues such as North Korea, Syria, and Roseanne), plus a random glamour shot of her in a trench coat, and it's...hilarious.
"Look everyone, it's me pretending I'm doing something. Even though I'm not qualified to contribute anything" pic.twitter.com/fNVrFuZ6Cq— Matters not (@Ted_Giant) March 30, 2018
You may notice that the first photos she posts are of her father speaking, workers applauding, followed by a random, cropped close up of her and her outfit. Other people certainly did. It provides no insight into the event other than, "I was there, and I wore this coat."
WTF is the random pic of you in the coat? 😂 #PrincessComplicit— BN (@NixBryan) March 30, 2018
That’s her spy look— bustamoveit (@jivangaga) March 30, 2018
We did Scientist last week.— Impeach Trump❄️ (@iamLucretiaMott) March 30, 2018
(As you may recall, "Scientist" was Ivanka's latest cosplay.)
This week, she's Carmen Sandiego.
Ivanka Trump channeling her "Inspector Gadget" look of course, without real powers. Why does the US have to suffer this yuggggee charade? #ImpeachTrumpNow #theresistence— Lilblubirdy (@lilblubirdy) March 30, 2018
You are really one screwed up rich princess. WTH is with the trench coat picture? Pushing the Ivanka Sweat Shop line of rags??— #RESIST (@deedee33955) March 30, 2018
Thanks for the photo of you in a trench coat. Our infrastructure would not be possible without a sexy Ivanka pic.— Aaron Banks (@TheRealBushrat) March 30, 2018
Sporting the Inspector Gadget look, Ivanka? pic.twitter.com/fbJA0XCBkv— Darlene Mantis (@DarleneMantis) March 30, 2018
Nice trench coat...edgey, Pink Panther, SPY look. You wear it well. pic.twitter.com/eHCzuGtsCc— Wendy No BOT (@scootertwitt) March 30, 2018
I see Ivanka like a capricious child who likes to dress up to look like another person & convince herself that she's this person. I don't remember the name of this personality disorder. She has never worked, has no qualifications, no personal skills. She's just Trump's daughter.— Sandrine Ing (@sandrineing) March 30, 2018
It's almost as if she's in the White House just for photo ops.