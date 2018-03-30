People are trolling Ivanka Trump for being vain in her post about visiting Ohio.

Orli Matlow
Mar 30, 2018@2:07 PM
The reactions to Ivanka Trump's publicist-vetted tweets are consistently one of the best things about that terrible website, Twitter dot com. While her posts presumably go through multiple focus groups on the White House payroll, people are having a hard time taking the purse designer's advisor role in her father's administration seriously.

Late Thursday night, Princess Peach tweeted photos from her dad's speech in Richfield, Ohio that was ostensibly about infrastructure (but instead covered pressing issues such as North Korea, Syria, and Roseanne), plus a random glamour shot of her in a trench coat, and it's...hilarious.

You may notice that the first photos she posts are of her father speaking, workers applauding, followed by a random, cropped close up of her and her outfit. Other people certainly did. It provides no insight into the event other than, "I was there, and I wore this coat."

(As you may recall, "Scientist" was Ivanka's latest cosplay.)

This week, she's Carmen Sandiego.

It's almost as if she's in the White House just for photo ops.

