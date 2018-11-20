Ivanka Trump used a personal email address in the White House. People are chanting 'lock her up!'

Locker her up? Lock her up?

The Washington Post is reporting that Ivanka Trump used a personal email address to conduct government business—and the scandal is twofold:

A) That Ivanka Trump used a PERSONAL EMAIL ADDRESS after her father's bashed Hillary Clinton's email practices right up there with Muslims and Mexicans AND

B) That Ivanka Trump conducts government business at all.

"Some aides were startled by the volume of Ivanka Trump’s personal emails — and taken aback by her response when questioned about the practice," according to The Washington Post. "She said she was not familiar with some details of the rules, according to people with knowledge of her reaction."

Okay—now that excuse takes chutzpah.

Ivanka saying that she didn’t know the government email rules after the 2016 campaign is like saying you haven’t heard of cocaine after bingewatching Narcos.

The New York Times adds that "current and former White House officials have said it was characteristic of a repeated blurring of the lines between her government work and other aspects of her life, which used to include her namesake licensing and apparel businesses."