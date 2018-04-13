Ivanka Trump tried to prove she could speak Spanish, got trolled by todo el mundo.

After President Trump canceled his planned trip to Peru and Colombia so he could decide whether or not to strike Syria, the White House dispatched Secretary of State Ivanka Trump to the Summit of the Americas in Peru.
Just kidding... Ivanka isn't Secretary of State! She's a purse designer without security clearance who just so happens to be the president's daughter!
Despite having no diplomatic experience, Ivanka is doing her best to seem qualified, she even learned two Spanish words for the occasion, as seen on her Instagram story: buenos dias!
While Ivanka live-tweets her way through Lima, people wished they had someone more qualified representing them...or qualified at all.
People aren't so keen on footing the bill for the heiress's travels, flooding her mentions with some queries.
The fact that Ivanka is tweeting in Spanish as her administration pursues devastating policies for Latinos in America and all around the world is not lost on anyone.
English translation: "Here I am posing with a group of Latin women to try and prove I'm not a racist asshole like my father."— manic monkey mind (@manicmonkeymind) April 13, 2018
Ay dios mio.