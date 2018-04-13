Ivanka Trump tried to prove she could speak Spanish, got trolled by todo el mundo.

After President Trump canceled his planned trip to Peru and Colombia so he could decide whether or not to strike Syria, the White House dispatched Secretary of State Ivanka Trump to the Summit of the Americas in Peru.

En la #CumbrePeru nuevamente demostramos nuestro compromiso al empoderamiento de la mujer. Hoy lanzamos 2X Américas junto @StateDept y @opicgov. La iniciativa invertirá $150M y se mobilizará un total de $500M para crear más oportunidades económicas para mujeres en Latinoamérica. pic.twitter.com/RmB8DRmkar — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 13, 2018

Just kidding... Ivanka isn't Secretary of State! She's a purse designer without security clearance who just so happens to be the president's daughter!

Despite having no diplomatic experience, Ivanka is doing her best to seem qualified, she even learned two Spanish words for the occasion, as seen on her Instagram story: buenos dias!

Ivanka© Trump® has been dispatched to Lima, Peru for the Summit of the Americas. Daddy’s Little Diplomat™ is excited to show off her vast geopolitical info from a Wiki page and use all the words in her Spanish vocabulary. Both of them. “Buenos dias!"pic.twitter.com/8XdQUfR4DB — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 13, 2018

While Ivanka live-tweets her way through Lima, people wished they had someone more qualified representing them...or qualified at all.

Here she is, our new Secretary of State, @IvankaTrump repping us in Peru. This is an international disgrace. Congress didn’t confirm her for the gig. She isn’t qualified. Has zero true diplomatic experience. America is a laughingstock. #TrumpResign #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/0tbBBjIiEN — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 13, 2018

Everything she says and does; no matter to whom or where is nothing but proselytization of Trump & Ivanka BRAND. That is their money maker & they are using USA to do it. AND we pay all expenses. #FuckTrumps https://t.co/O9XwzzDCw2 — Amy (@flwrpwr1969) April 13, 2018