Ivanka Trump tried to prove she could speak Spanish, got trolled by todo el mundo.

Ivanka Trump tried to prove she could speak Spanish, got trolled by todo el mundo.
Orli Matlow
Apr 13, 2018@3:59 PM
Advertising

After President Trump canceled his planned trip to Peru and Colombia so he could decide whether or not to strike Syria, the White House dispatched Secretary of State Ivanka Trump to the Summit of the Americas in Peru.

Just kidding... Ivanka isn't Secretary of State! She's a purse designer without security clearance who just so happens to be the president's daughter!

Despite having no diplomatic experience, Ivanka is doing her best to seem qualified, she even learned two Spanish words for the occasion, as seen on her Instagram story: buenos dias!

While Ivanka live-tweets her way through Lima, people wished they had someone more qualified representing them...or qualified at all.

Advertising

People aren't so keen on footing the bill for the heiress's travels, flooding her mentions with some queries.

Advertising

The fact that Ivanka is tweeting in Spanish as her administration pursues devastating policies for Latinos in America and all around the world is not lost on anyone.

Advertising

Ay dios mio.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc