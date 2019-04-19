Ivanka Trump's tweet about her 'privilege' in Africa is a hilarious self-own.

The American Revolution hasn't stopped Ivanka Trump from pretending that she's a princess, spending Mueller Week™ in Africa and taking pictures with women like they're for her college application.
One particular tweet from Ivanka's adventure in what her dad calls "sh*thole countries" stood out for highlighting her special way with words.
"It was my privilege!"
That's a tweet that would seem simply polite and innocuous coming from a non-Trump, but for the hotel heiress-turned-White House advisor, it's accidentally the first time she told the truth.
It was definitely Ivanka's privilege, but not all the women were impressed...
April 17, 2019
The jokes truly wrote themselves.
Despite sh*thole-gate and beginning his political career by questioning the Americanness of the first African American president, Ivanka insisted that Daddy would be "inspired" by the continent he definitely thinks of as one country.
"I've been deeply, deeply inspired by my trip here. And I think he will be as well," she told the Associated Press.
On her trip, Ivanka also revealed that she declined her father's offer to be head of the World Bank.
What makes her think she's qualified to oversee reconstruction and development around the planet? Is it....her privilege?