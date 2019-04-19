Ivanka Trump's tweet about her 'privilege' in Africa is a hilarious self-own.

The American Revolution hasn't stopped Ivanka Trump from pretending that she's a princess, spending Mueller Week™ in Africa and taking pictures with women like they're for her college application.

One particular tweet from Ivanka's adventure in what her dad calls "sh*thole countries" stood out for highlighting her special way with words.

"It was my privilege!"

That's a tweet that would seem simply polite and innocuous coming from a non-Trump, but for the hotel heiress-turned-White House advisor, it's accidentally the first time she told the truth.

I’m glad you’re finally acknowledging your privilege. — Nick (@nick_nrm) April 17, 2019