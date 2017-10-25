Ivanka Trump appears to have made a public 'sex playlist' on Spotify. Twitter's day is made.

Spotify is a beautiful place where we can paint out our emotional landscapes through the gift of playlist. In this age of social media, we can even follow (and be followed by) others on Spotify in order to behold the melodies that make them pulse with emotion. In keeping with this notion, the Huffington Post writer Ashley Feinberg discovered what is assumed to be Ivanka Trump's public sex playlist. The slightly melancholic 21-minute soundtrack is perfectly curated for when Ivanka wants to get down and dirty with Jared Kushner after a long day of rescinding rights from poor people.

Wait, you may be asking, how do we know it's Ivanka and Jared's sex playlist?! Well, there are a few big hints. For starters, the playlist was made on October 15, and their 8 year anniversary is on October 25. Secondly, the playlist is titled "991122" which is the HTML color of romantic red roses, or a pool of the blood of the poor this couple is decimating through bad politics.

For further reference, her other recent public playlists had straightforward titles such as "Holiday Party," "Weekend Morning" and "Walk to Work." Sooo.

The real question at hand is how could this playlist truly encapsulate anything BESIDES Jared and Ivanka's alleged "sex life?!"

Or at least, 21 minutes of attempting orgasm before both partners remember their ability to feel was completely neutered when they signed away their souls to a dollar store version of the ghost of Reagan.

Beyond the fact that all five songs provide a bleak, and wistful tone more appropriate for a private journaling session, mourning a divorce, or framing photos of dead lovers, there are more questions and speculations at hand.

Is their sex so mechanic they know that foreplay, sex itself, and the post-coital lay will all be finished within 21 minutes?! After Adele's "When We Were Young" finishes (I honestly hope they never climax), are they ever confronted with visions of all the poor people they are trampling on?! When they're in the act, does Jared ever whisper "all this Kush is yours, baby?!"

Unsurprisingly, the discovery of this playlist made the day for countless people on Twitter.

I am pretty sure I found Jared and Ivanka’s anniversary sex playlist https://t.co/ksFuahEzdU — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 25, 2017

the only thing that makes me think this *might* not be it is that drops of jupiter is not on it — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 25, 2017

Odd that Savage Garden’s Truly Madly Deeply didn’t make the cut — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 25, 2017

Though I suppose bathing in the sea is impractical — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 25, 2017

while unarguably cutting edge journalism, this presupposes that Jared fucks — provolonesiya (@Phylan) October 25, 2017

shocking lack of enrique iglesias — Zedward Tweeterhands (@ZeddRebel) October 25, 2017

Jared and Ivanka's sex playlist accurately recreates the INCREDIBLY EROTIC feeling of being trapped in the stereo aisle at Target. — Kaleb Scary Horton (@kalebhorton) October 25, 2017

mighty wack that Ivanka and Jared’s sex playlist didn’t have the national anthem on it... — mamoudou n'diaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) October 25, 2017

Good luck ever hearing John Legend the same after this discovery, James Blunt low-key signed up for this when he released the music video for "Beautiful" where he did a wistful, sanitized striptease to the rhythm of the falling snow.

Truly, all of the musicians deserve better than this playlist. Hell, the concept of sex deserves better than this playlist. I'm going to go listen to D'Angelo and pray for peace in the Middle East now.