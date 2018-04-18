Ivanka Trump's Tax Day tweet makes it pretty clear she has no idea what taxes are.

Economist and tax policy expert Ivanka Trump spent Tax Day in New Hampshire telling the crowd that this will be the last year the process will ever be unpleasant. Next year, the Trump tax cuts will kick in, and everyday big banks will continue to reap in billions!
While "tax cuts for the rich" is a difficult thing to distill into a meme, Ivanka tried her damnedest to make celebratory, sharable content for the occasion.
#BYE-BYE? Girl doesn't even know how to hashtag properly. You don't insert numbers or punctuation into a hashtag, that just breaks up the link!!!
Learn how to use hashtags.— Rodney Campbell (@rodneycampbell) April 18, 2018
People were dubious about Ivanka's expertise in all things taxes. How does changing some deductions and reorganizing brackets mark the end of an "outdated, broken system"?
Have you ever actually filed your own taxes? I’m hoping this is the last year we ever have to hear from you.#TrumpCrimeFamily— Bee🐝Man (@BeeMan233) April 18, 2018
Now it’s an updated broken system only working for those who own a business worth millions does nothing for us smaller percentage and surely does nothing to us vets at all— Bearded Legend82 (@bearded_legend) April 18, 2018
Thanks, Nepotism Fun Barbie! I sure hope the billionaires will be happy with *their* tax breaks! It's fun to pay to perpetuate a system of socio-economic inequality! pic.twitter.com/qDFxG3FpGr— S. Adriane Kaylor (@AdrianeKaylor) April 18, 2018
Thank God because thanks to your tax INCREASE to the middle class, soaring inflation, the destruction of Wall Street by your father's lunacy and the cost of insurance doubling all thanks to daddy - I can use that extra time for a 2nd and 3rd job to stay alive.— Ann (@AnnOfBoston) April 18, 2018
The little cheerleaders for the tax scam. The same one who didn’t know that the tax cut bill would not affect this year’s filing until someone told her. “Outdated, broken system”, like anything changed except some tax brackets changed & some deductions were removed. Still complex— Susan (@SusanPaRN321) April 18, 2018
The new tax bill might be thrilling for her, but it isn't for everybody.
The #BYE-BYE meme did NOT catch on in the way she wanted it to.
What's the point of the photo of yourself?— Ryan Kerch (@ryankerch) April 18, 2018
Oh, and speaking of taxes, where are Donald Trump's?
When will your dad release his taxes? What’s he hiding?— Denise (@Ireland0828) April 18, 2018
#BYE-BYE.