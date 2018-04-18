Ivanka Trump's Tax Day tweet makes it pretty clear she has no idea what taxes are.

Economist and tax policy expert Ivanka Trump spent Tax Day in New Hampshire telling the crowd that this will be the last year the process will ever be unpleasant. Next year, the Trump tax cuts will kick in, and everyday big banks will continue to reap in billions!

Great to be with Secretary Mnuchin & former Governor Sununu in Derry, NH on #TaxDay to highlight the tremendous benefits of #TaxCuts for hard working American families. pic.twitter.com/cOxzqYoqqh — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 17, 2018

While "tax cuts for the rich" is a difficult thing to distill into a meme, Ivanka tried her damnedest to make celebratory, sharable content for the occasion.

This year’s #TaxDay is the last time you’ll have to file your taxes through an outdated, broken system. #BYE-BYE pic.twitter.com/tYpN50zDxY — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 18, 2018

#BYE-BYE? Girl doesn't even know how to hashtag properly. You don't insert numbers or punctuation into a hashtag, that just breaks up the link!!!

Shouldn’t a vapid social media maven like yourself know the proper way to write a hashtag — 267 days ago Trump promised 24-hr Hezbollah answer (@MattNegrin) April 18, 2018

Learn how to use hashtags. — Rodney Campbell (@rodneycampbell) April 18, 2018