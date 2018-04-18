Ivanka Trump's Tax Day tweet makes it pretty clear she has no idea what taxes are.

Orli Matlow
Apr 18, 2018@2:59 PM
Economist and tax policy expert Ivanka Trump spent Tax Day in New Hampshire telling the crowd that this will be the last year the process will ever be unpleasant. Next year, the Trump tax cuts will kick in, and everyday big banks will continue to reap in billions!

While "tax cuts for the rich" is a difficult thing to distill into a meme, Ivanka tried her damnedest to make celebratory, sharable content for the occasion.

#BYE-BYE? Girl doesn't even know how to hashtag properly. You don't insert numbers or punctuation into a hashtag, that just breaks up the link!!!

People were dubious about Ivanka's expertise in all things taxes. How does changing some deductions and reorganizing brackets mark the end of an "outdated, broken system"?

The new tax bill might be thrilling for her, but it isn't for everybody.

The #BYE-BYE meme did NOT catch on in the way she wanted it to.

Oh, and speaking of taxes, where are Donald Trump's?

#BYE-BYE.

