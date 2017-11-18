Ivanka Trump showed off her Thanksgiving decorations, and Twitter can't stop roasting her.

Making fun of Ivanka Trump on Twitter has quickly become more American than apple pie, baseball, or occupying and destroying the Middle East under the guise of white saviorism. And honestly, on top her kinship with our cartoon villain in chief Donald Trump, Ivanka's eggshell tinted personality, knock-off Saks Fifth Avenue aesthetic, and widely public political hypocrisy make it very easy to make fun of her.

So, when Ivanka posted a photo of her Thanksgiving table decorations, Twitter couldn't pass up the opportunity for a roast.

Naturally, the photo linked to a longer piece on Ivanka's website, where she discusses cornucopias and all of the DIY vase arrangements she makes out of poor children's skulls.