Ivanka just like an anti-Trump tweet from a porn star. People noticed.

Just in case you thought that the world made sense, Ivanka Trump took a break from tweeting fake Chinese proverbs and making $82 million despite her White House position to like a tweet from a porn star disavowing her father.

No, it wasn't a tweet from Stormy Daniels, or even the hot stepmom from the videos that Ted Cruz likes.

Ivanka liked a tweet from the 2006 AVN Award winner for Most Outrageous Sex Scene for his performance in Re-Penetrator, Tommy Pistol.

Twitter

The tweet was in response to a picture of migrant children being kept in fenced-in areas at a Customs and Border Patrol detention site in 2014, a practice that was inhumane when the Obama Administration did it and continues to be inhumane today.

I don't support Trump in anyway. Just to be clear. — Tommy Pistol (@TommyPistol) June 13, 2018

While Ivanka hasn't liked anything about her White House continuing to separate families and even musing about building camps for kids who crossed the border, she found herself giving Evil Head star the thumbs up.