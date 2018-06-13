Ivanka just like an anti-Trump tweet from a porn star. People noticed.

Just in case you thought that the world made sense, Ivanka Trump took a break from tweeting fake Chinese proverbs and making $82 million despite her White House position to like a tweet from a porn star disavowing her father.
No, it wasn't a tweet from Stormy Daniels, or even the hot stepmom from the videos that Ted Cruz likes.
Ivanka liked a tweet from the 2006 AVN Award winner for Most Outrageous Sex Scene for his performance in Re-Penetrator, Tommy Pistol.
The tweet was in response to a picture of migrant children being kept in fenced-in areas at a Customs and Border Patrol detention site in 2014, a practice that was inhumane when the Obama Administration did it and continues to be inhumane today.
While Ivanka hasn't liked anything about her White House continuing to separate families and even musing about building camps for kids who crossed the border, she found herself giving Evil Head star the thumbs up.
June 13, 2018
People noticed the public like on a public site.
Was it an accident?
WTF? LOL Does she know she just liked an anti-Trump tweet from a porn star?— Mae (@MaeNena73) June 13, 2018
Does she know what Pistol is responding to?
@IvankaTrump what are you saying here? Don't support daddy? btw as a mother why are you SILENT about the policy of separating mothers and children at the border? I thought you were "for women?" Are you too busy counting your millions you've grifted from us in your pretend WH job?— muse⭐️ (@msue1000) June 13, 2018
Is she thirsty? Preparing for Jared's prison stint?
Jared isn’t hitting it right— Joe (@JoeAGonz) June 13, 2018
Trump's Trudeau remarks pushed Ivanka over the edge. We all know where her REAL loyalty lies.— Wendy Wasserman Schultz (@dvorakoelling) June 13, 2018
Is this something meant to trigger the snowflakes or whatever?
liking anti-Trump tweets by porn stars to own the libs— NYC Metro Area Real Estate Lawyer (@attorneygsb) June 13, 2018
Is she trying to collaborate with Mr. Pistol and produce presidential pornos? I wouldn't put it past the group of grifters to rent out the Lincoln Bedroom or Oval Office to be used as a film set.
A visit to Pistol's page shows that when he's not tweeting about Trump, he's promoting his movie Anal Baptism.
As of 3:23 PM, an hour after the tweet was tweeted, Ivanka still has yet to un-like it.
There's no shame in being a fan.