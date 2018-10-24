Ivanka Trump tweets 'America is better than this' after the attempted terror attacks. One big problem.

It's a scary day in America. Packages containing explosives were sent to President Obama, George Soros, the Clintons, John Brennan (via CNN's New York bureau), former Attorney General Eric Holder, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and the San Diego Union Tribune.

The bombs intercepted by the Secret Service were "rudimentary but functional," which as CNN's Jake Tapper explains, means "the intent here was mass murder."

Packages to Soros, Obamas, Clintons, Brennan c/o CNN, Holder -- these devices, per law enforcement sources, were rudimentary but functional.



Meaning the intent here was mass murder. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 24, 2018

It doesn't take a brilliant detective to connect the dots and note that all these attempts at terrorism were directed towards people that the president has declared to be enemies.

Whether it's been leading "lock her up" chants about Hillary Clinton for three years now, defending the white supremacists who murdered a woman in Charlottesville as "very fine people," or celebrating a Montana congressman body-slamming a reporter, these attempted attacks seem like consequences of the president's incendiary rhetoric.

Four of Trump's favorite subjects were targeted.



You cannot ignore the role his rhetoric played in this. pic.twitter.com/Z2wGqWcdmI — 👻low voter turnout💀 (@JordanUhl) October 24, 2018