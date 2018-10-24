Ivanka Trump tweets 'America is better than this' after the attempted terror attacks. One big problem.

Orli Matlow
Oct 24, 2018@4:22 PM
It's a scary day in America. Packages containing explosives were sent to President Obama, George Soros, the Clintons, John Brennan (via CNN's New York bureau), former Attorney General Eric Holder, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and the San Diego Union Tribune.

The bombs intercepted by the Secret Service were "rudimentary but functional," which as CNN's Jake Tapper explains, means "the intent here was mass murder."

It doesn't take a brilliant detective to connect the dots and note that all these attempts at terrorism were directed towards people that the president has declared to be enemies.

Whether it's been leading "lock her up" chants about Hillary Clinton for three years now, defending the white supremacists who murdered a woman in Charlottesville as "very fine people," or celebrating a Montana congressman body-slamming a reporter, these attempted attacks seem like consequences of the president's incendiary rhetoric.

One person who is not reacting to the news with condemnation towards the White House's culpability is the White House's on Ivanka Trump, who would very much like to seem that she's on the right side of this.

It turns out that a Trump is the last person people want to hear from after prominent Democrats and media institutions are attacked, and the post was promptly ratio'ed.

The consensus seems to be, "Why are you telling Twitter, when you can tell your dad?"

When it comes to Donald Trump's rhetoric, people showed up with the receipts.

Something about Ivanka's tweet did not seem genuine. It could be the whole "working"-in-the-White-House-that-chants-threats-against-Hillary thing.

Or could it be the "cheering on attacks on journalists" bit?

The cool thing about President Trump is that it could be a whole number of things that could be viewed as the inciting violence.

We can certainly count on the president to comfort the nation during this anxious time.

Did I say "president"? I meant "GIFs of puppies."

