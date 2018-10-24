Ivanka Trump tweets 'America is better than this' after the attempted terror attacks. One big problem.

It's a scary day in America. Packages containing explosives were sent to President Obama, George Soros, the Clintons, John Brennan (via CNN's New York bureau), former Attorney General Eric Holder, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and the San Diego Union Tribune.
The bombs intercepted by the Secret Service were "rudimentary but functional," which as CNN's Jake Tapper explains, means "the intent here was mass murder."
It doesn't take a brilliant detective to connect the dots and note that all these attempts at terrorism were directed towards people that the president has declared to be enemies.
Whether it's been leading "lock her up" chants about Hillary Clinton for three years now, defending the white supremacists who murdered a woman in Charlottesville as "very fine people," or celebrating a Montana congressman body-slamming a reporter, these attempted attacks seem like consequences of the president's incendiary rhetoric.
One person who is not reacting to the news with condemnation towards the White House's culpability is the White House's on Ivanka Trump, who would very much like to seem that she's on the right side of this.
It turns out that a Trump is the last person people want to hear from after prominent Democrats and media institutions are attacked, and the post was promptly ratio'ed.
The consensus seems to be, "Why are you telling Twitter, when you can tell your dad?"
Come on Ivanka...talk to your father. He is the cause of what's happening here. His inflammatory rhetoric, speaking of the media as the "enemy of the people," applauding "lock her up" lines. Your condemnation is meaningless. And quite frankly, insulting to our country.— Debra Isaacs Schafer (@EdNavigation) October 24, 2018
Your daddy completely normalized attacks...— Santa Claus, CEO 🎅🏻 (@SantaInc) October 24, 2018
on CNN: See image below.
the Clinton family: “Lock her up”.
and President Obama: Birthers. pic.twitter.com/nCe8foBJ8r
Your father leads lock her up chants, demonizes the press and tweets wild conspiracy theories. Take some time from your busy schedule of doing nothing and have a word with him.— InsaneClownPresident (@InsaneClownPrez) October 24, 2018
Not sure if there has ever been a more vapid advisor in the WH. Imagine having the power to change something and tweeting vanilla statements while continuing to support the President instead. This is why nepotism is dangerous. You, Ivanka, are as dangerous as your father.— Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) October 24, 2018
Your Dad:— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 24, 2018
Advocates violence at rallies
Calls the press the enemy of the people
Praised a Montana congressman for assault
Calls Democrats and angry mob
Blames misfortunes on Obama and Clinton
Oh, look, Soros, Obama, Clinton, CNN & Wasserman Schultz receive suspicious packages.
When it comes to Donald Trump's rhetoric, people showed up with the receipts.
October 24, 2018
Curious why they would do this? Such a mystery. pic.twitter.com/SgO03bAjlT— Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) October 24, 2018
Remember when your @realDonaldTrump did the following:— Janet Shan (@hinterlandg) October 24, 2018
-accused Hillary Clinton of being evil, led "lock her up chants"
-falsely accused Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones
-attacked CNN, incited violence against reporters
-urged supporters to hit protesters
-stirs up hatred pic.twitter.com/H4LJWiHxSu
Something about Ivanka's tweet did not seem genuine. It could be the whole "working"-in-the-White-House-that-chants-threats-against-Hillary thing.
Or could it be the "cheering on attacks on journalists" bit?
The cool thing about President Trump is that it could be a whole number of things that could be viewed as the inciting violence.
We can certainly count on the president to comfort the nation during this anxious time.
Did I say "president"? I meant "GIFs of puppies."