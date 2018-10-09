Trump responded to the rumor that Ivanka is the new UN ambassador because we live in hell.

Nikki Haley surprised everyone by resigning as the US ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday morning, immediately setting off a flurry of speculation as to why and who would replace her.

Perhaps because it was the easiest punchline for the hold world to collectively gravitate towards, or because the Trump Administration is already so insane, "Ivanka" started trending.

With the non-Tiffany first daughter already demanding more governmental privileges than Malia and Sasha Obama ever did, not to mention her inexplicable role as "Advisor to the President," everyone assumed that Ambassador Ivanka was an inevitability.

Trump should replace Nikki Haley with Ivanka. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 9, 2018

Reminder that Trump previously floated the idea of Ivanka as US ambassador to the United Nations — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 9, 2018

Based on the speculation I've seen on TV, Trump will fire Jeff Sessions, who will be replaced by Lindsey Graham, who will be replaced by Nikki Haley, who will be replaced by Ivanka Trump. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 9, 2018