Trump responded to the rumor that Ivanka is the new UN ambassador because we live in hell.

Nikki Haley surprised everyone by resigning as the US ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday morning, immediately setting off a flurry of speculation as to why and who would replace her.
Perhaps because it was the easiest punchline for the hold world to collectively gravitate towards, or because the Trump Administration is already so insane, "Ivanka" started trending.
With the non-Tiffany first daughter already demanding more governmental privileges than Malia and Sasha Obama ever did, not to mention her inexplicable role as "Advisor to the President," everyone assumed that Ambassador Ivanka was an inevitability.
One of the only people who seems to be genuinely impressed by Ivanka is Haley herself.
Haley lavished praised on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, declaring Jared to be a "hidden genius." His genius is so hidden that it's virtually non-existent.
WATCH: While discussing her forthcoming resignation, Amb. Haley lavishes praise on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. pic.twitter.com/clBt3iSKhK— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2018
The speculation was apparently for real.
She does have some experience with foreign affairs through her late fashion brand (RIP).
The rumors made its way to a press gaggle with Trump, who insisted "I don't think there would be anyone more competent in the world." He did, however, demonstrated a glimmer of self-awareness when he said that he'd be accused of nepotism, like that's ever stopped him before.
"If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd make her UN Ambassador," he pretty much said.