Ivanka's clothing company got shut down and Twitter can't stop roasting her.

In a world full of scary, bad and completely baffling news there ARE some good news! Following a year of financial decline by way of the #GrabYourWallet boycott, Ivanka Trump's fashion brand is officially shutting down.

On Tuesday, all 18 employees were informed the brand would be shutting down, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal. Ivanka stopped directly working with the company a year ago to work in the White House as one of Trump's senior advisers.

The brand has suffered greatly due to its link to Trump's policies, and the innate shadiness of Ivanka promoting her fashion brand while working in the White House. Following pressure of the viral #GrabYourWallet boycott, Ivanka's namesake brand has been dropped by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Jet.com, DSW, Shoes.com, Belk, ShopStyle and Gilt.

As you can imagine, people on Twitter are absolutely LIVING for the fact that with all her resources Ivanka was still forced to stop selling blouses that look like something your mom would try to convince you to wear to church.