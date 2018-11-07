Jack White perfectly shuts down homophobe who got a gay couple kicked out of his show.

In a country where our own president defends literal Nazis, it's always refreshing to see someone use their platform for good. Unlike our commander-in-chief, the garage rock darling Jack White (who is a true master of sexy under eye circles) is not here for bigots coming to his shows.
In a deeply homophobic move, over the weekend a lesbian couple was ordered to leave Rogers Place arena in Alberta, Canada after a staff member saw them kissing.
While speaking with CBC, Allyson MacIvor shared how a staff member approached her and her girlfriend mid-kiss to tell them it wasn't allowed.
"I embraced my girlfriend, and some staff member came in between us, and she said, 'This is not allowed here.'It was very violating and invasive. It's not something I'd ever imagine experiencing, honestly."
MacIvor also shared that they were escorted to the manager of the venue, who apologized but ultimately did not correct the situation.
Understandably frustrated, she shared her experience on Facebook where it quickly went viral.
Later on, the assistant general manager of guest experience at Rogers Place, Steinunn Parsons, reached out and offered the couple free tickets to a Fleetwood Mac concert and a dinner of their choice. Naturally, they said yes.
At the time of the incident, White was busy playing his set and had no idea a couple was getting kicked out of his concert for being gay in public. So, when he caught wind of the incident, he took to his Instagram and made a post condemning homophobia.
The photo shows a lesbian couple kissing at a Beatles concert back in 1964, and White explained why he loves it so much. He also went on to share that he dedicated a song to the couple at his following show:
"This is one of my favorite photos because of how beautiful the situation is; they are hiding in plain sight. Its 2018 now and two people expressing affection shouldn’t have to hide. The news that two women were stopped from kissing during my show in Edmonton really disappointed me. At the next show in Calgary I dedicated the song “love interruption” to the two women and encouraged everyone in the crowd to kiss their loved ones. Let’s promote love and acceptance wherever and whenever we can."
Well done, Jack.