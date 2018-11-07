Jack White perfectly shuts down homophobe who got a gay couple kicked out of his show.

In a country where our own president defends literal Nazis, it's always refreshing to see someone use their platform for good. Unlike our commander-in-chief, the garage rock darling Jack White (who is a true master of sexy under eye circles) is not here for bigots coming to his shows.

In a deeply homophobic move, over the weekend a lesbian couple was ordered to leave Rogers Place arena in Alberta, Canada after a staff member saw them kissing.

While speaking with CBC, Allyson MacIvor shared how a staff member approached her and her girlfriend mid-kiss to tell them it wasn't allowed.

"I embraced my girlfriend, and some staff member came in between us, and she said, 'This is not allowed here.'It was very violating and invasive. It's not something I'd ever imagine experiencing, honestly."

MacIvor also shared that they were escorted to the manager of the venue, who apologized but ultimately did not correct the situation.

Understandably frustrated, she shared her experience on Facebook where it quickly went viral.