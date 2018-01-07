Jake Tapper shuts down Stephen Miller during heated State of the Union interview.

During the Sunday morning episode of State of the Union, CNN's Jake Tapper cut short a heated interview with White House adviser Stephen Miller, claiming the guest had been "wasting enough of our viewers’ time."

While the interview was meant to address critical statements from former White House strategist Steve Bannon in Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury, Miller spent several minutes slamming CNN's coverage instead of answering Tapper's questions.

Stephen Miller tells @jaketapper that Bannon's role in the White House was "greatly exaggerated" on #CNNSOTU — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 7, 2018

The interview's high note started when Miller deflected questions about Bannon's White House criticisms in Fire and Fury, by claiming the comments were grotesque without providing counter evidence. From there, the interview rapidly went downhill.

Full video of the Stephen Miller interview w/ @jaketapper https://t.co/4kKyeUmNt3 — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 7, 2018

"It’s tragic and unfortunate that Steve would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive," lamented the White House adviser, who later went on to call Wolff "a garbage author of a garbage book."