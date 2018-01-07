Jake Tapper shuts down Stephen Miller during heated State of the Union interview.

During the Sunday morning episode of State of the Union, CNN's Jake Tapper cut short a heated interview with White House adviser Stephen Miller, claiming the guest had been "wasting enough of our viewers’ time."
While the interview was meant to address critical statements from former White House strategist Steve Bannon in Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury, Miller spent several minutes slamming CNN's coverage instead of answering Tapper's questions.
The interview's high note started when Miller deflected questions about Bannon's White House criticisms in Fire and Fury, by claiming the comments were grotesque without providing counter evidence. From there, the interview rapidly went downhill.
"It’s tragic and unfortunate that Steve would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive," lamented the White House adviser, who later went on to call Wolff "a garbage author of a garbage book."
When Tapper further pressed Miller for information on their relationship, the guest lodged into a personal attack on the CNN correspondent.
"Look, you can be as condescending as you want, it’s part of your M.O." Miller said, of Tapper. Miller went on to clarify that he was only attacking Tapper because CNN has "24 hours of negative anti-Trump hysterical coverage” and “spectacularly embarrassing false reporting."
Once Tapper determined that Miller was fully resigned to being uncooperative, the interview was cut short.
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter had a lot of feelings about the tense and politically charged interview.
Naturally, not everyone agreed with what the true outcome of the interview was. President Trump himself tweeted a response shortly after the segment.
From his perspective, the interview got cut short because Miller was killing it.
Given the fact that Trump dubbed CNN as "fake news" a year ago, it's hardly surprising he saw the interview as a win for Miller, despite the majority of Twitter.