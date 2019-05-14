Jameela Jamil opened up about her abortion in viral thread slamming 'heartbeat' bills.

Just last week, the Georgia's Republican Governer Brian Kemp signed the controversial "heartbeat bill" into law. If this legislation goes into effect, women will be banned from getting abortions as a heartbeat is detected, often as early as six weeks. In shorthand, this bill criminalizes abortion since most women aren't able to detect an abortion until at least four weeks, and many providers don't offer the service until 5 or 6 weeks in.
While the legislation technically includes exceptions of rape and incest, those are only accepted if a woman has filed a police report, which most recently traumatized people wouldn't have time or energy for within five weeks of assault. At the end of the day, the law is fully about stripping women of their bodily rights.
Since Kemp signed the bill last week, the discussion around abortion access has gotten more intense and personal, with many celebrities opening up about their own abortions, and how having that legal choice allowed them to pursue their current life.
Among the growing throng of voices was Jameela Jamil, who opened up about her own abortion while blasting the draconian nature of the bill.
In response to Jamil's openness, one pregnant woman shared how having a child (by choice) with her husband has actually made her more pro-choice. Feeling and realizing the physical toil of pregnancy, even when it's what you want, makes it even clearer how forcing it is an infringement on basic human rights.
Others jumped in to thank Jamil for being willing to share her personal experience with abortion (especially since it also inspired plenty of criticism), and several pointed out just how dangerous this bill is for women, since abortions will happen regardless of legality.
At the time of writing, this bill is still on the table, and abortion is still legal in Georgia. Which is why it's extra crucial to pay attention to whether it makes it to the Supreme Court, and how similar bills are being handled in other states, we still have Roe V. Wade protecting us right now, but under the current administration we cannot take that for granted.