Jameela Jamil opened up about her abortion in viral thread slamming 'heartbeat' bills.

Just last week, the Georgia's Republican Governer Brian Kemp signed the controversial "heartbeat bill" into law. If this legislation goes into effect, women will be banned from getting abortions as a heartbeat is detected, often as early as six weeks. In shorthand, this bill criminalizes abortion since most women aren't able to detect an abortion until at least four weeks, and many providers don't offer the service until 5 or 6 weeks in.

While the legislation technically includes exceptions of rape and incest, those are only accepted if a woman has filed a police report, which most recently traumatized people wouldn't have time or energy for within five weeks of assault. At the end of the day, the law is fully about stripping women of their bodily rights.

This is a clear gamble to get to abortion bans to this polluted Supreme Court and finally get Roe reversed, I realize that. It might even work, and a lot of women would go to prison or die as a result. We live in increasingly pivotal times. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 8, 2019

Since Kemp signed the bill last week, the discussion around abortion access has gotten more intense and personal, with many celebrities opening up about their own abortions, and how having that legal choice allowed them to pursue their current life.

Among the growing throng of voices was Jameela Jamil, who opened up about her own abortion while blasting the draconian nature of the bill.