Jameela Jamil called out the problem with Kim Kardashian's new body makeup line.

In case you've missed all of the past call-outs, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil doesn't take kindly to the Kardashian beauty empire, and how many of the products and promotions capitalize on deep-seeded body shame.

In the past, Jamil has called out the Kardashian family for promoting diet shakes and teas that function as dangerous laxatives, and of course, don't magically make anyone look like a moneyed movie star.

She has consistently urged the Kardashians and other stars to get transparent about their actual beauty routines - which require plastic surgery, personalized dieticians, professional makeup teams and often airbrushing.

Needless to say, Jamil is consistently on the tear against body-shaming and the promotion of oppressive beauty standards, partially because of her own experiences with self-harm and eating disorders as a young woman.

Now, she's coming for Kim Kardashian's body makeup line, and calling out the subtext of promoting foundation for your entire body.

Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets... I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break. ❤️ https://t.co/gGrbiZfH2K — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 24, 2019

Jamil called out just how much work it would be to apply foundation to your entire body, not to mention the process of washing it off. If you don't properly remove all of it, you're then left with stained sheets and yet another chore. In this case, Jamil wrote, it seems much easier to make peace with stretch marks and the blemishes present on normal human skin.