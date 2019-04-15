Jameela Jamil's cellulite selfie sparks a powerful thread proving there's no 'wrong' body part.

Even if you're not as obsessed with the philosophical comedy of The Good Place as many of us, it's likely you're familiar with actress Jameela Jamil by now. On top of her relatively recent explosion into Hollywood fame, Jamil has also made a name for herself as an outspoken promoter of body positivity.

A few months back Jamil launched the I Weigh Instagram account in response to the onslaught of media messages encouraging women to diet and obsess over weight, and since then it has taken off.

The account encourages women, and people of all genders, to post selfies of themselves alongside all of the interests and strengths that fill their life with joy and inform who they are as people.

This imagery is supposed to help people recontextualize the idea of how much you weigh into something positive an empowering, an accumulation of what you've built in your life, rather than a literal weighing of your body.