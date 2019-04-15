Jameela Jamil's cellulite selfie sparks a powerful thread proving there's no 'wrong' body part.

Even if you're not as obsessed with the philosophical comedy of The Good Place as many of us, it's likely you're familiar with actress Jameela Jamil by now. On top of her relatively recent explosion into Hollywood fame, Jamil has also made a name for herself as an outspoken promoter of body positivity.
A few months back Jamil launched the I Weigh Instagram account in response to the onslaught of media messages encouraging women to diet and obsess over weight, and since then it has taken off.
The account encourages women, and people of all genders, to post selfies of themselves alongside all of the interests and strengths that fill their life with joy and inform who they are as people.
This imagery is supposed to help people recontextualize the idea of how much you weigh into something positive an empowering, an accumulation of what you've built in your life, rather than a literal weighing of your body.
On top of running this Instagram, Jamil has also actively called out the Kardashians and other celebrities who push diet products and promote unhealthy and often manipulated beauty standards.
One of her personal ways of fighting unrealistic standards is by posting airbrush-free photos of herself, and talking frankly about her own past struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia, as well as the ways money is a key factor in beauty standards.
In keeping with her commitment to the conversation around body positivity and transparency, Jamil recently posted a reminder that all of the "bits " of our bodies are completely normal and healthy, and we should be viewing our bodies as friends, not objects.
Her post inspired other women to share selfies of themselves, as well as frank discussions of the ways they are fighting back against the myriad of body negative voices.
Many of the women shared that now they are wearing whatever they want, after years of feeling they weren't allowed.
Women were particularly refreshed by the fact that Jamil's post pointed out just how normal it is to have dimples and cellulite. Most women, of all sizes and shapes, have dimples on their thighs, we're just bombarded with photoshopped versions of women's bodies.