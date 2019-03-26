Jameela Jamil got real about the financial cost of looking 'perfect' and everyone's thanking her.

Jameela Jamil of "The Good Place" is the anti-body shaming, anti-Kardashian hero we all need right now.

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

In addition to adamantly protesting celebrities who market appetite suppressants, meal replacements, unnecessary plastic surgeries and overly photoshopped images as truth, Jamil even made a whole Instagram account dedicated to body positivity:

She's honest about how she's grown and learned as a feminist and role model:

It is never too late to check yourself and right your wrongs. I used to be slut shamey, judgmental, and my feminism wasn’t intersectional enough. Nobody is born perfectly “woke”. Listen, read, learn, grow, change and make room for everyone. We aren’t free til ALL of us are free. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) December 15, 2018

She made a petition to stop celebrities like the Kardashians, or "double agents of the patriarchy," from making money directly off of the insecurities and vulnerabilities of young women and girls:

Women and girls, in particular, are targeted by these celebrity diet ads on social media. @jameelajamil has done incredible work to call this out. Check out her petition. https://t.co/56GXhrDnyI — Monica Lennon (@MonicaLennon7) March 25, 2019

Recently, she got even more honest on Instagram by discussing the elephant in the room that most people tend to ignore when they compare themselves to people in Hollywood: money. Many forget that with fame also comes a ton of money--sometimes more money than any of us need to survive and live a full life. While money can't truly buy happiness, money can buy every inch of fat sucked out of your body, wrinkle erasers, hair and lash extensions, personal trainers, private all-vegan, all-organic chefs, regular facials and massages...the list goes on.