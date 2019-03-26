Jameela Jamil got real about the financial cost of looking 'perfect' and everyone's thanking her.

Jameela Jamil of "The Good Place" is the anti-body shaming, anti-Kardashian hero we all need right now.
In addition to adamantly protesting celebrities who market appetite suppressants, meal replacements, unnecessary plastic surgeries and overly photoshopped images as truth, Jamil even made a whole Instagram account dedicated to body positivity:
She's honest about how she's grown and learned as a feminist and role model:
She made a petition to stop celebrities like the Kardashians, or "double agents of the patriarchy," from making money directly off of the insecurities and vulnerabilities of young women and girls:
Recently, she got even more honest on Instagram by discussing the elephant in the room that most people tend to ignore when they compare themselves to people in Hollywood: money. Many forget that with fame also comes a ton of money--sometimes more money than any of us need to survive and live a full life. While money can't truly buy happiness, money can buy every inch of fat sucked out of your body, wrinkle erasers, hair and lash extensions, personal trainers, private all-vegan, all-organic chefs, regular facials and massages...the list goes on.
The caption is A+:
“How does she look so young?” Asks the single mother of three, holding down 2 jobs, as she gazes at a magazine, looking at a famous actress her age. She looks so young because she does’t do SHIT compared to you and gets way more sleep. (And her magazine covers are photoshopped) GIVE yourselves a break.
Fans were obviously very there for her, and grateful she said something:
1. "jsaydinn" said:
some heroes dont wear capes
2. "caflowerchild" said:
I need to look at ur page once a day to remind myself of this. I love u and u r one of the people truly revolutionizing how women view modern day beauty standards 😍
3. "sarrow13" said:
I love this! I’m a psychologist and see women struggling all the time because of this. It’s time to get real ❤️
4. "what.the.dietician.eats" said:
I absolutely love your message! Thank you for your honesty😊 It is so hard to try to battle that image for my patients as a registered dietitian. There are so many girls who think that they are supposed to look like celebrities. Keep on keeping it real, girl!
5. "emmangilbert" said:
SWERVE THE LIES ... New tattoo 🤷🏼♀️
6. "checkey4ny" said:
🗣🗣🗣 shout it from the rooftops! Our culture is built on this unrealistic, FALSE foundation. We need more posts like this and not only edited highlights of people’s best moments. And great point other commenters have made is even those with money still can’t have it all; many are depressed, addicted, alcoholic or drug dependent. Please, DO YOU, people!
7. "a_lundadetoledo" said:
This is amazing. Just finished a 12h work Monday and went home blaming myself for not having gone to the gym and ordering food again. Now you made me smile. You are touching so many souls in need...biggest thank you from Spain ❤️
8. "jordan.reuss" said:
You’re the actual best. So damn inspiring and real. I love your acting and your real talk 🙏🏻
Great job keeping it real, Jameela. Also, there's this: