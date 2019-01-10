Jameela Jamil dragged the Kardashians for fat-shaming Khloe in response to an Instagram story.

It should be well known by now that actress Jameela Jamil is not here for the ways Hollywood promotes unrealistic beauty standards, and punishes women who don't conform to an impossible mold.

Since become a household name on The Good Place, Jamil has used her platform to call out double standards and challenge other female celebrities to set healthy and honest examples for young girls.

In the past, Jamil has called out Cardi B for pushing dangerous detox teas and she came for 'toxic' Kim Kadashian and her appetite suppressant lollipops. Well, now, she responded to one of Khloe's Instagram stories by calling out the family's pattern of fat-shaming.

This particular critique came about after Khloe posted an Instagram image claiming the "two things a girl wants" are to lose weight and eat.

The concerning nature of the image speaks for itself, it's presenting a dichotomy that reduces young women to two base opposing desires: acceptable thinness and fulfilling their cravings. And while the culture of dieting and beauty standards certainly promote this cognitive dissonance, Jamil noted how promoting this as normal is depressing and toxic.