Jameela Jamil dragged the Kardashians for fat-shaming Khloe in response to an Instagram story.

It should be well known by now that actress Jameela Jamil is not here for the ways Hollywood promotes unrealistic beauty standards, and punishes women who don't conform to an impossible mold.
Since become a household name on The Good Place, Jamil has used her platform to call out double standards and challenge other female celebrities to set healthy and honest examples for young girls.
In the past, Jamil has called out Cardi B for pushing dangerous detox teas and she came for 'toxic' Kim Kadashian and her appetite suppressant lollipops. Well, now, she responded to one of Khloe's Instagram stories by calling out the family's pattern of fat-shaming.
This particular critique came about after Khloe posted an Instagram image claiming the "two things a girl wants" are to lose weight and eat.
The concerning nature of the image speaks for itself, it's presenting a dichotomy that reduces young women to two base opposing desires: acceptable thinness and fulfilling their cravings. And while the culture of dieting and beauty standards certainly promote this cognitive dissonance, Jamil noted how promoting this as normal is depressing and toxic.
In response, a handful of commenters countered the image with their own two (or more) things they want.
As people responded to the photo, Jamil went on to critique the entire Kardashian family for the ways they fat-shamed Khloe over the years. Jamil noted that while Khloe is responsible for the messages she sends out, but she's also been heavily pressured to a standard of thinness by everyone close to her.
For those unfamiliar with the Kardashian family fat-shaming, back in January Khloe revealed that the family has pressured her to lose weight "for the brand."
"They said 'Khloé, you got to lose weight 'cause you’re really hurting the brand. I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it - I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt."
That kind of "family talk" is a big yikes from me, particularly when it's one of the richest and most influential families in the world.
Given the Kardashians' influence, it's nice that actresses like Jamil are using their platform to challenge these embedded notions of female self-worth.