Khloé Kardashian deleted her meal replacement ad after Jameela Jamil refused to swallow her bullsh*t.

The war between Jameela Jamil and the Kardashian family may have reached an ever-so-brief moment of peace?

In case you're behind, Jameela Jamil of "The Good Place" has called the Kardashian women "double agents of the patriarchy" for posting sponsored content to their Instagram that fuels eating disorders in young and vulnerable teenage girls and women. Kim has tried to get her followers to buy "appetite suppressing lollipops" (what even?):

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

While Khloé got burned for these meal replacement shakes:

Their pockets are lined with the blood and diarrhea of teenage girls...🤑 https://t.co/nw0Dw94kd0 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 31, 2019

After Jameela brutally called them out, Kim defended their sponsored posts in a New York Times interview by saying, "If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider. You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re O.K. with that." Yeah, as long as your O.K. with telling girls to eat a lollipop instead of food because hunger is evil and being thin is more important than being healthy? Whatever, Kim.