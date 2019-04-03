Khloé Kardashian deleted her meal replacement ad after Jameela Jamil refused to swallow her bullsh*t.

The war between Jameela Jamil and the Kardashian family may have reached an ever-so-brief moment of peace?
In case you're behind, Jameela Jamil of "The Good Place" has called the Kardashian women "double agents of the patriarchy" for posting sponsored content to their Instagram that fuels eating disorders in young and vulnerable teenage girls and women. Kim has tried to get her followers to buy "appetite suppressing lollipops" (what even?):
While Khloé got burned for these meal replacement shakes:
After Jameela brutally called them out, Kim defended their sponsored posts in a New York Times interview by saying, "If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider. You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re O.K. with that." Yeah, as long as your O.K. with telling girls to eat a lollipop instead of food because hunger is evil and being thin is more important than being healthy? Whatever, Kim.
When Jameela noticed that Khloé deleted her "flat tummy" post, she saw it as a sign of progress:
Fans thanked her:
However, others pointed out the fact that she probably was paid to have the post on her profile for a certain period of time, after which she was allowed to delete it.
Even if she did delete it because she already got her paycheck, we can still hope this experience will prevent her from posting them again. Kardashian women, if you're listening, you're already richer than the vast majority of this country. Nobody feels bad for you. Nobody believes you're posting this garbage "for your kids." It's okay to say no to easy money in the name of protecting the health and body image of women. Please wake up!