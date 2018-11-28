Jameela Jamil just took her war on celebs who push detox teas to a whole other level.

Jameela Jamil is not here to play when it comes to celebrities pushing dangerous laxative teas, and in effect, promoting eating disorders. In the past few days Jamil has called out celebrities by name for pushing such harmful product - including Iggy Azaelia, Khloe Kardashian and Cardi B.

Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars. pic.twitter.com/2wes19cJdb — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

Shortly after Jamil publicly wished these celebrities would "shit their pants," Cardi B posted a joking response claiming she'd never have to shit her pants because there are bushes and public restrooms. Jamil was quick to redirect the joking exchange back to the real issue at hand, which is Cardi (and other celebrities) pushing harmful products they wouldn't use themselves.

Regarding her response: she will never shit her pants, not because of bushes, but because she probably doesn’t ever take the products she promotes... during her promotional video she keeps looking at the name of the product on the cup... almost as if she’s never seen it... 👀 https://t.co/um2u8zIDng — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

But Jamil isn't finished yet, the star, who has previously shared about her own journey with eating disorders, has now posted a satirical Instagram video mocking detox teas.

As you can see, the video itself starts out relatively "normal," with Jamil boasting about how this new supermodel tea made her lose 35 pounds in three days without exercise or diet changes. But it quickly escalates to a shot of Jamil sitting on the toilet, eyeliner smudged, bemoaning how much the tea is making her shit. This is truly high art, in my opinion, and I hope Jamil never lets up on calling toxic products out like this.