Jameela Jamil posts savage response to the Kardashians defending their weight loss empire.

Jameela Jamil is the hero young women, teenage girls, and anyone at all struggling with body image needs right now. In other words, we all need her. If you're not up to date with her brutal takedown of the Kardashian family's affinity for pedaling weight loss products on Instagram, Jamil is absolutely not messing around. Jamil has previously burned Kim for telling her followers to buy " appetite suppressing lollipops." Weight loss lollipops are such a ridiculous concept for a grown woman to fall for, they're so obviously a product made for vulnerable teens. "Here kids, have this glitter vape with a side of watermelon Four Loko. Don't eat that sandwich for lunch, have this fun and magical, Kardashian-approved, make-you-skinny lollipop instead!" No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018 Jamil has called the Kardashian family "double agents of the patriarchy" which is both the perfect description and an epic burn. "You're selling us self-consciousness." Jameela Jamil explains why she thinks the Kardashians are "double agents for the patriarchy", in the latest Ways to Change the World podcast. pic.twitter.com/NWHfGH2wNs — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 31, 2018 So, when Khloé posted this "flat tummy" meal replacement ad that has since been deleted from her profile, Jamil rightfully wasn't pleased. View this post on Instagram Tea, for lack of a better word. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Mar 21, 2019 at 4:28am PDT

Now, the Kardashian women have finally responded to Jamil's critique. While it's a good sign that Khloé deleted the "flat tummy" ad, their response doesn't leave much room for hope. In an interview this weekend with The New York Times, Kris Jenner replied to Jamil's criticism with the fact that she doesn't "live in that negative energy space" and that "Ninety percent of people will be really excited about the family and the journey and who we are.” Ninety percent of people? Does Kris Jenner go outside?

Khloé denied Jamil's claims that she has a personal chef, but said she knows not everyone can afford a personal trainer. She said she posts all her workouts on Snapchat for others to try, "Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move …” But, here's where it gets shady. Kim defended the family's sponsored ads as "easy work," saying, “If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider. You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re O.K. with that.”

"Easy work" that you "believe in" is appetite suppressing lollipops? Ok, Kim. I'd have more respect for them if they just were honest and said, "I made a sex tape that I rebranded to make me very rich and famous and now I use that fame to make as much money as possible because I love money more than I love young women and teenagers having a positive body image." Jamil, of course, responded to the response:

Essentially, “fuck the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money.” I have been given these same opportunities to flog this stuff, and I don’t do it, so they don’t have to. Thank you, next. 👎🏽 https://t.co/Itv3WC8N9c — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 31, 2019 Their pockets are lined with the blood and diarrhea of teenage girls...🤑 https://t.co/nw0Dw94kd0 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 31, 2019 She also recognized the irony in how she launched the "I Weigh" campaign in support of the Kardashian family: The IRONY that I started “I Weigh” in a post DEFENDING the Kardashians saying they shouldn’t be reduced to nothing more than a number on a weighing scale, and then they spend the next year FLOGGING weight loss products/rhetoric DOES NOT ESCAPE ME. It’s quite hilarious. 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xwZnCWisTG — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 31, 2019 And fans were quick to support her:

As a Dad to a 22 y/o daughter who puts herself down without knowing she does you’re an absolute light on me understanding her more. You help crystallise my concerns and be able to transpose them to her. She’s cool as she is and I’m sure she knows that too.

Thank you Jameela ❤️ x — Doug Stewart (@Dugstar66) March 31, 2019 i am so grateful for you — el (@fixedmyhearts) March 31, 2019 I just want to say that the world would be such a better place if everyone (especially those in positions of power & privilege) were like you! Thank you for spreading positivity in such a toxic time for women & girls❤️🥰👏🏻 — Krystal Pollock (@KrystalSkye117) March 31, 2019 The gall of "I'm doing it for my kids" excuse when she's A. Already a billionaire, she doesn't actually need that money. And B.) That's already what we are saying "think of the children" and she counters with "Think of MY children and how good it is for THEM!" — miFANdrist (@bereanbirth) March 31, 2019

Must be because they're so poor and can't pay their rent otherwise. No.. Wait... — Keef Baker (@keefybabe) March 31, 2019 Kim saying “If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider.” is gross. I also despair for what these ads reduce women to — Scarlett Rabe (@scarlettrabe) March 31, 2019 “I don’t live in the negative energy space” Khloe is a Kardashian, a family that makes drama for their show and a lot of negativity thrown around😐😐😐😐 — Chris 🌻 (@xtina_ace) March 31, 2019