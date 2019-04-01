Jameela Jamil posts savage response to the Kardashians defending their weight loss empire.

Jameela Jamil is the hero young women, teenage girls, and anyone at all struggling with body image needs right now. In other words, we all need her. If you're not up to date with her brutal takedown of the Kardashian family's affinity for pedaling weight loss products on Instagram, Jamil is absolutely not messing around.
Jamil has previously burned Kim for telling her followers to buy " appetite suppressing lollipops." Weight loss lollipops are such a ridiculous concept for a grown woman to fall for, they're so obviously a product made for vulnerable teens. "Here kids, have this glitter vape with a side of watermelon Four Loko. Don't eat that sandwich for lunch, have this fun and magical, Kardashian-approved, make-you-skinny lollipop instead!"
Jamil has called the Kardashian family "double agents of the patriarchy" which is both the perfect description and an epic burn.
So, when Khloé posted this "flat tummy" meal replacement ad that has since been deleted from her profile, Jamil rightfully wasn't pleased.
Now, the Kardashian women have finally responded to Jamil's critique. While it's a good sign that Khloé deleted the "flat tummy" ad, their response doesn't leave much room for hope. In an interview this weekend with The New York Times, Kris Jenner replied to Jamil's criticism with the fact that she doesn't "live in that negative energy space" and that "Ninety percent of people will be really excited about the family and the journey and who we are.” Ninety percent of people? Does Kris Jenner go outside?
Khloé denied Jamil's claims that she has a personal chef, but said she knows not everyone can afford a personal trainer. She said she posts all her workouts on Snapchat for others to try, "Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move …” But, here's where it gets shady. Kim defended the family's sponsored ads as "easy work," saying, “If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider. You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re O.K. with that.”
"Easy work" that you "believe in" is appetite suppressing lollipops? Ok, Kim. I'd have more respect for them if they just were honest and said, "I made a sex tape that I rebranded to make me very rich and famous and now I use that fame to make as much money as possible because I love money more than I love young women and teenagers having a positive body image." Jamil, of course, responded to the response:
She also recognized the irony in how she launched the "I Weigh" campaign in support of the Kardashian family:
And fans were quick to support her: