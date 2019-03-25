Jameela Jamil's story about sexual harassment inspires women to share their own stories.

Navigating the world as a woman is a constant practice in self-defense, even the most conceptually basic everyday tasks require vigilance when you are constantly being harassed and gawked at by strange men.
In a recent thread, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil shared a few stories of times she's been harassed by men, and how far too often the best way to get a man to leave you alone is by mentioning a boyfriend.
Sadly, her experiences resonated with tons of other women who opened up about their experiences with daily harassment, and the ways they navigate persistent and often scary men.
Many of them have at some point pretended a male friend was a boyfriend in order to avoid another man harassing them.
In fact, one woman's friend pretended they were married in order to shield her from a harasser, and the dynamic ended as foreshadowing for their future real marriage. This is one rare sweet ending to an all-too-familiar brand of horrifying story.
Unfortunately, most of the anecdotes don't end with a rom com ending, most of them end with women deeply exhausted by a culture that keeps them in a constant state of panic.
As the thread filled up, Jamil pointed out how much of men's entitlement towards women come from an inability to take rejection. If we taught children (of all genders) how to manage their anger and sadness at rejection, it would help nip some of this aggressive behavior in the bud.
While these types of conversations can feel deeply depressing, frank discussions of misogyny are necessary if we want a cultural shift. Brainstorming more conscious ways to raise kids, and exposing and education men about the realities women face are a few concrete ways to fight sexism.