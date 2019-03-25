Jameela Jamil's story about sexual harassment inspires women to share their own stories.

Navigating the world as a woman is a constant practice in self-defense, even the most conceptually basic everyday tasks require vigilance when you are constantly being harassed and gawked at by strange men.

In a recent thread, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil shared a few stories of times she's been harassed by men, and how far too often the best way to get a man to leave you alone is by mentioning a boyfriend.

Was out at the shops with my friend. Man ogles me. Man then approaches me to give me his number. I explain I have a boyfriend but thank him for the offer. Man then threatens my career, saying I better remember that I rejected him. And then Shouts at me that I’m low class... 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 24, 2019

Let a bitch live. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 24, 2019

It’s gross that you had to mention that you were already taken by another man (we’ve probably all done this) to try to “let a man down easy” in order to stay safe and that didn’t even ducking work 🤬 — Nicky’s 🍰 Twin (@SnarkyTwin) March 24, 2019

I once said no thank you to man when I was 19 and didn’t have an excuse... and he punched me in the face. After that whether or not I have a boyfriend, I say I do. Being a woman is truly, constantly scary. It’s like existing on thin ice. https://t.co/cw1BCc9XUB — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 24, 2019

Sadly, her experiences resonated with tons of other women who opened up about their experiences with daily harassment, and the ways they navigate persistent and often scary men.