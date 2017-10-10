Advertising

There is next level drama going down in two niche worlds: Beauty bloggers and IT fans.

James Charles, beloved beauty blogger and CoverGirl's first CoverBoy, has landed in spooky territory after he insulted the movie. First, one of the film's stars clapped back at him. Then, Charles went on to do a Pennywise tutorial even though he had publicly stated he didn't like the film. And that's where all hell broke loose.

First thing's first — Charles tweeted about how excited he was for the movie.

Going to see IT! It's been a long time coming but I'm so excited to finally watch myself on the big screen 🤡 — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 8, 2017

Advertising

Then, in a now-deleted tweet, he said the movie was "awful." Fans were not happy to hear that. "why am I being attacked for saying I didn't like a movie lmfao y'all need to find something better to do with your lives," he reasoned. He then backtracked even further, adding that the movie was "fantastically made."

why am I being attacked for saying I didn't like a movie lmfao y'all need to find something better to do with your lives — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 8, 2017

I didn't like IT because it seemed as though it was branded to be a horror movie ➡️ I was not scared ➡️ I did not enjoy ➡️ get over it — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 8, 2017

Advertising

It was a FANTASTICALLY made movie. I went into it expecting to be more horror & was disappointed when I wasn't scared. Simple as that. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/hkGm5yR0jK — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017

To make matters worse, Finn Wolfhard, a star in the movie, clapped back at Charles' tweet.

in loving memory of finn wolfhard, ain’t nothing wrong with him, i just love remembering him and how he roasted james charles pic.twitter.com/hDcEZjogCD — spooky court 🕷🕸🎃 (@sighelaine) October 9, 2017

This week, Charles made matters worse by posting a makeup tutorial in which he turned himself into Pennywise the clown. At least he knew it was coming: "Most ironic makeup tutorial in history coming next week lmao," he tweeted.

Advertising

most ironic makeup tutorial in history coming next week lmao 🎈 pic.twitter.com/QQvb6tb9CJ — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 7, 2017

me sleeping next week when my IT tutorial goes live & half of the views are from angry stans calling me a hypocrite bc I said I hated it pic.twitter.com/bpqfCBvZ7N — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 7, 2017

Whether you're team James or team Pennywise, the 18-year-old did manage to turn himself into a terrifying clown in a 10-minute video.

Charles is clearly talented at makeup. And drama.

