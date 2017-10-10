There is next level drama going down in two niche worlds: Beauty bloggers and IT fans.
James Charles, beloved beauty blogger and CoverGirl's first CoverBoy, has landed in spooky territory after he insulted the movie. First, one of the film's stars clapped back at him. Then, Charles went on to do a Pennywise tutorial even though he had publicly stated he didn't like the film. And that's where all hell broke loose.
First thing's first — Charles tweeted about how excited he was for the movie.
Then, in a now-deleted tweet, he said the movie was "awful." Fans were not happy to hear that. "why am I being attacked for saying I didn't like a movie lmfao y'all need to find something better to do with your lives," he reasoned. He then backtracked even further, adding that the movie was "fantastically made."
To make matters worse, Finn Wolfhard, a star in the movie, clapped back at Charles' tweet.
This week, Charles made matters worse by posting a makeup tutorial in which he turned himself into Pennywise the clown. At least he knew it was coming: "Most ironic makeup tutorial in history coming next week lmao," he tweeted.
Whether you're team James or team Pennywise, the 18-year-old did manage to turn himself into a terrifying clown in a 10-minute video.
Charles is clearly talented at makeup. And drama.