11 bonkers revelations from Comey's tell-all (they're not ALL pee tape-related).

Fired FBI Director James Comey, whose antics during the election may or may not have had a huge factor in Donald Trump winning, is currently on
an apology a book tour. His memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, comes out on Tuesday and according to the early reports, does not hold back when it comes to the president he helped make president.
Here are the most bonkers revelations from the book, and they're not all pee tape-related.
1. Trump bragged about not needing prostitutes because he's the kind of guy who commits sexual assault.
According to CNN, Comey writes:
Asking — rhetorically, I assumed — whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes. He then began discussing cases where women had accused him of sexual assault, a subject I had not raised. He mentioned a number of women, and seemed to have memorized their allegations.
2. Trump asked Comey to investigate the pee tape, something that totally doesn't exist.
"He brought up what he called the 'golden showers thing' . . . adding that it bothered him if there was 'even a 1 percent chance' his wife, Melania, thought it was true," Comey writes, as reviewed by The New York Post.
"He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him."
3. Comey goes after Trump's looks, which is super petty but also kind of funny.
His face appeared slightly orange with bright white half-moons under his eyes where I assumed he placed small tanning goggles, and impressively coifed, bright blond hair, which upon close inspection looked to be all his.....As he extended his hand, I made a mental note to check its size. It was smaller than mine, but did not seem unusually so.
4. Comey was bewildered by Trump's total inability to call out Vladimir Putin, which also may or may not have anything to do with the pee tape.
I had often wondered why, when given numerous opportunities to condemn the Russian government's invasions of its neighbors and repression — even murder — of its own citizens, Trump refused to just state the plain facts...Maybe it was a contrarian streak or maybe it was something more complicated that explained his constant equivocation and apologies for Vladimir Putin.
5. According to Comey, Team Trump had no interest in studying or preventing Russian interference in American elections.
Could it be because he colluded? Or maybe because of the pee tape?
6. Comey compares Trump to a mob boss, and he would know, he helped prosecute the Gambino crime family.
Here's how he says Trump is like a mafioso:
The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth.
7. He straight up says that the president sucks.
This President is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values. His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty.
8. More pee stuff: Trump said that the pee tape can't be real because he's a "germaphobe," even though urine is sterile and the dossier just said that the bed got peed on, not Trump himself.
Comey says that Trump told him:
"Another reason you know this isn't true: I'm a germaphobe. There's no way I would let people pee on each other around me, no way."
The Trumpy doth protest too much, methinks.
9. Comey admits that the polls might have been a factor in his choosing to reveal the existence of newly uncovered Hillary Clinton emails that turned out not to be reveal anything.
The New York Times summarizes:
However, Mr. Comey acknowledges that he thought Mrs. Clinton would win the presidency and said it is “entirely possible” that he decided to reveal that the email investigation had started up again 11 days before the election because he was primarily concerned that if he concealed the renewed investigation, it would make her an “illegitimate president.”
Would he have made a different decision if Mr. Trump had been ahead in the polls? “I don’t know,” Mr. Comey concedes.
10. Comey writes that now-Chief of Staff John Kelly threatened to quit over his firing.
Also from the Times:
Mr. Comey reveals that after he was fired, he received what he calls “an emotional call” from John F. Kelly, who was then the secretary of homeland security and would go on to become Mr. Trump’s second chief of staff.
During the call, Mr. Kelly said he was “sick” about the firing and intended to quit in protest, Mr. Comey writes, adding: “I urged Kelly not to do that, arguing that the country needed principled people around this president. Especially this president.”
11. One last thing about the pee tape!
It's not from the book, but rather the book tour, but Comey said that the pee tape might be real in the funniest way possible.
"I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013," Comey told George Stephanopolous, a truly remarkable sentence. "It’s possible, but I don’t know."