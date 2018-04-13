11 bonkers revelations from Comey's tell-all (they're not ALL pee tape-related).

Fired FBI Director James Comey, whose antics during the election may or may not have had a huge factor in Donald Trump winning, is currently on an apology a book tour. His memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, comes out on Tuesday and according to the early reports, does not hold back when it comes to the president he helped make president.

Here are the most bonkers revelations from the book, and they're not all pee tape-related.

Giphy

1. Trump bragged about not needing prostitutes because he's the kind of guy who commits sexual assault.

According to CNN, Comey writes:

Asking — rhetorically, I assumed — whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes. He then began discussing cases where women had accused him of sexual assault, a subject I had not raised. He mentioned a number of women, and seemed to have memorized their allegations.

2. Trump asked Comey to investigate the pee tape, something that totally doesn't exist.

"He brought up what he called the 'golden showers thing' . . . adding that it bothered him if there was 'even a 1 percent chance' his wife, Melania, thought it was true," Comey writes, as reviewed by The New York Post.