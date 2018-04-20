6 bonkers revelations from the just-released Comey Memos. Buckle up.

Advertising

In a pretty blatant attempt to give Donald Trump cover to fire deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein (and appoint someone who can cripple the Mueller probe), Republican leaders on the Hill demanded that the Department of Justice hand over the memos James Comey wrote about his conversations with President Donald Trump. The scheme seemed designed so that Rosenstein would refuse to hand over evidence from an ongoing investigation so Republican leaders can hold him in contempt, but dat boi Rod CALLED THEIR BLUFF and released redacted versions of the memos. Giphy Instead of giving Trump an excuse to fire an uncooperative Rosenstein, the cooperative Rosenstein gifted the public with the evidence that bolster's all of Comey's claims about Trump, and provides insight into Trump's state of mind during the tumultuous first month of the presidency. This stunt, like the infamous Nunes Memo, turned into a massive self-own. Here's what we learned. 1. Trump was obsessed with the pee tape, acting defensive about it to Comey and insisting that he was too hot to need prostitutes. Document Cloud Donald Trump, ever certain of his own hotness, refers to his handsome visage as proof he would not need to pay a woman for sexual pleasure.

Advertising

As Comey wrote in his book, Trump would often bringing up the pee tape unsolicited, and now we know the exact words he used. Here's how Trump discussed the pee tape at the dinner at which he asked Comey for loyalty, as transcribed by New York Magazine: At about this point, he turned to what he called the “golden showers thing” and recounted much of what he had said previously on that topic. He repeated that it was a complete fabrication and “fake news.” I explained again why I had thought it was important that he know about it. I also explained that one of the reasons we told him was that the media, CNN in particular, was telling us they were about to run with it. He said it bothered him if his wife thought there was even a one percent chance it was true in any respect. He said he had spoken to people who had been on the Miss Universe trip with him and they had reminded him that he didn’t stay over night in Russia for that. He said he arrived in the morning, did events, then showered and dressed for the pageant at the hotel (he didn’t say the hotel name) and left for the pageant. Afterward, he returned only to get his things because they departed for New York by plane the same night. He said he thought maybe he should ask me to investigate the whole thing to prove it was a lie. I did not ask any questions. I replied that it was up to him, but I wouldn’t want to create a narrative that we were investigating him, because we are not and I worried such a thing would be misconstrued. I also said that it is very difficult to disprove a lie. He said “maybe you’re right,” but several times asked me to think about it and said he would think about it.

Advertising

2. Trump mentioned that Putin bragged about the quality of Russia's hookers, but we don't know if this was a direct conversation. Document Cloud The president once again brought up the "Golden Showers thing," as one does, insisting that "the hookers thing" is nonsense "but that Putin had told him 'we have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world.'" It's up in the air whether the hotness of hookers was something the two heads of state discussed directly, or if Trump was just responding to Putin's public comments. Unless Putin told Trump this on 1/28/17 in their phone call



Yes, this is real life. — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) April 20, 2018

Advertising

Real life. 3. Comey discussed the "pee tape dossier" with Trump because some of its claims were corroborated. Giphy "I explained that the analysts from all three agencies agreed it was relevant and that portions of the material were corroborated by other intelligence," Comey wrote in a February 2017 memo, explaining to then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus why he discussed the dossier with the president. A lot of the memo was redacted, but Comey appeared to say that some of the details in the dossier were "consistent with and corroborated by other intelligence, and that the incoming president needed to know the rest of it was out there."

Advertising

4. Dinner with Trump is like a terrible Tinder date. Document Cloud Comey recounted the Herculean task of trying to have a direct conversation with Trump, describing the president's manner of speaking as "conversation-as-jigsaw-puzzle in a way, with pieces picked up, then discarded, then returned to." Like your sh*tty Tinder date, Trump also never "asked...open-ended question[s]" or even let Comey "choose a topic of conversations." The dude also really likes listening to the sound of his own voice.

Advertising

5. Trump was furious at Michael Flynn for not telling him that Putin called. So this is Putin and Russia, right? pic.twitter.com/z6ng8gjrYn — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) April 20, 2018 The Wall Street Journal confirmed that the first person to call and congratulate Trump on his inauguration was Putin, while Trump previously believed it to be British Prime Minister Theresa May. Trump only found this out when he was thanking Prime Minister May, and was livid like a popular girl in a 90s comedy yelling at her mom for keeping her from her boyfriend. He was anxious that Putin would find him rude, "because six days was not an appropriate period of time to return a call," Comey wrote.

Advertising

6. Comey and Trump joked about jailing reporters and prison rape, which is very chill. Document Cloud Trump mused about putting journalists in prison as a way to prevent leaks from being published. "They spend a couple days in jail, make a new friend, and they are ready to talk," Trump riffed, with "make a new friend" believed to be an allusion to being raped in prison.