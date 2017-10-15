Advertising

One of the toughest challenges in comedy is figuring out when it's right to make a joke about a tragedy, and when you should just shut up and listen. Oftentimes, the answer directly correlates with how well you empathize with the tragedy's victims. Basically, if you're going to joke about rape and sexual assault, the joke will be 800% more funny, effective and tasteful if you understand how serious and traumatic sexual abuse is. Otherwise, even the most well-intentioned joke feels like it's mocking victims of sexual assault.

For example, on Friday night James Corden made jokes about Harvey Weinstein while hosting the AmfAR Gala to benefit AIDS research. To make matters worse, his hosting set didn't merely mention Weinstein in passing, but fully buckled in to roast the alleged abuser. The results, came off as deeply cringe inducing, to say the least.

Straight out gate, host @JKCorden with Harvey Weinstein jokes. Too soon? Some laughs, some groans #amfARLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nx88w5UwUe — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2017

The British comic kicked off his set by greeting audience members with a reference to the abuse allegations against Weinstein. From there, he really dug in.

"This is a beautiful room. It’s a beautiful night here in L.A. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage. It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath. Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest."

Yikes.

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter felt Corden's jokes trivialized the seriousness of the Weinstein allegations.

The actress Rose McGowan, who has been particularly outspoken in the past few weeks about Weinstein and Hollywood's sexual assault problem, minced no words when she expressed her disapproval of the hosting bit.

YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

1) James Corden is a close friend of HW’s — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

2) Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are. https://t.co/HBqNxnpr7N — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

McGowan certainly wasn't alone in her disgust towards the tone, content and timing of the Weinstein jokes.

I never liked James Corden because he's not funny. Now I don't like him because he's a smug, entitled misogynist. https://t.co/9yK3X4wAR3 — Becca Harrison (@BeccaEHarrison) October 15, 2017

This is quite shameful. .@JKCorden -what utter disrespect you show to all those women.

Jokes perpetuate widespread denial of what happened. https://t.co/LWVoJLSO60 — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) October 15, 2017

so not only is James Corden making jokes about the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, but it seems they're also pals - pic.twitter.com/yO4xE6uByU — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) October 15, 2017

James Corden has benefitted from, and appears to have a friendship with, Weinstein. He chose to make jokes instead of publicly condemn him. — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) October 15, 2017

James Corden is our finest example of how heterosexual sexual male whiteness facilitates the most dazzling mediocrity — shon faye (@shonfaye) October 15, 2017

It wasn't just women on Twitter who disapproved of the bit, men spoke up in disapproval as well.

I know it’s a “joke” but this and Corden’s dreary Weinstein quips are yet more proof that men really do NOT fucking get it at all. — Justin Myers (@theguyliner) October 15, 2017

James Corden reveals snickering Hollywood in all its grotesquerie . It's not about masturbation, asshole. It's about rape. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 15, 2017

In fact, a lot of Twitter users in England revealed a longstanding distaste for the comedian.

I've always made it my mission to tell every American I meet that we hate James Corden in the UK. Now they know why. pic.twitter.com/nXl3mGVYl5 — Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) October 15, 2017

welcome to all the new members to james corden is bad club, unfortunately you have missed the deadline for our tenth anniversary dinner — joe (@mutablejoe) October 15, 2017

I see Americans have just discovered James Corden's a bellend. — Mark Worgan 🇪🇺 (@worgztheowl) October 15, 2017

Sorry America no you can't give James Corden back he's yours now — bobsy (@bobsymindless) October 15, 2017

Following the backlash, Corden posted an apology on Twitter.

"To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior.​​, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention," Corden wrote.

To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, (1/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

Hopefully, some of Corden's peers are paying attention, so we can avoid more bad "takes" on the Weinstein allegations.

