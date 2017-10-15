One of the toughest challenges in comedy is figuring out when it's right to make a joke about a tragedy, and when you should just shut up and listen. Oftentimes, the answer directly correlates with how well you empathize with the tragedy's victims. Basically, if you're going to joke about rape and sexual assault, the joke will be 800% more funny, effective and tasteful if you understand how serious and traumatic sexual abuse is. Otherwise, even the most well-intentioned joke feels like it's mocking victims of sexual assault.
For example, on Friday night James Corden made jokes about Harvey Weinstein while hosting the AmfAR Gala to benefit AIDS research. To make matters worse, his hosting set didn't merely mention Weinstein in passing, but fully buckled in to roast the alleged abuser. The results, came off as deeply cringe inducing, to say the least.
The British comic kicked off his set by greeting audience members with a reference to the abuse allegations against Weinstein. From there, he really dug in.
"This is a beautiful room. It’s a beautiful night here in L.A. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage. It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath. Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest."
Yikes.
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter felt Corden's jokes trivialized the seriousness of the Weinstein allegations.
The actress Rose McGowan, who has been particularly outspoken in the past few weeks about Weinstein and Hollywood's sexual assault problem, minced no words when she expressed her disapproval of the hosting bit.
McGowan certainly wasn't alone in her disgust towards the tone, content and timing of the Weinstein jokes.
It wasn't just women on Twitter who disapproved of the bit, men spoke up in disapproval as well.
In fact, a lot of Twitter users in England revealed a longstanding distaste for the comedian.
Following the backlash, Corden posted an apology on Twitter.
"To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior., but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention," Corden wrote.
Hopefully, some of Corden's peers are paying attention, so we can avoid more bad "takes" on the Weinstein allegations.