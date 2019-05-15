James Corden shuts down troll who wished cancer on his kid for spoiling 'Game of Thrones.'Shame!

Carpool Karaoke King James Corden isn't just here to belt out tunes with our favorite celebs, he's also out here inspiring people to play nice on the internet. What a truly delightful human.

During Monday night's episode of The Late Late Show, Corden delivered a bit that compared Donald Trump to a character in Game of Thrones. (Here is your official warning: GoT spoilers ahead). When talking about Trump's imposed trade war with China, Corden jokes about his fear that Trump will ride one a dragon and burn down an entire city if he doesn't get his way. Personally I feel this is giving Trump too much credit -- he is no mother dragons -- but I digress.

Don't worry, everyone! President Trump knows exactly how to get out of this trade war with China... pic.twitter.com/B0LBrxQEbW — ✨ The Late Late Show with James Corden ✨ (@latelateshow) May 14, 2019

The internet generally hates and is unfair to a lot of things (women, for example), but spoilers take the cake for this. People lose their GD minds over spoilers. And such was the case for a certain Twitter user who replied to Corden's bit with a hostile, since deleted tweet.

According to the Blast, the deleted tweet said:

“It’s f****d up you can’t even watch TV without a fat f**k spoiling something… Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer."