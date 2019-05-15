James Corden shuts down troll who wished cancer on his kid for spoiling 'Game of Thrones.'Shame!

Carpool Karaoke King James Corden isn't just here to belt out tunes with our favorite celebs, he's also out here inspiring people to play nice on the internet. What a truly delightful human.
During Monday night's episode of The Late Late Show, Corden delivered a bit that compared Donald Trump to a character in Game of Thrones. (Here is your official warning: GoT spoilers ahead). When talking about Trump's imposed trade war with China, Corden jokes about his fear that Trump will ride one a dragon and burn down an entire city if he doesn't get his way. Personally I feel this is giving Trump too much credit -- he is no mother dragons -- but I digress.
The internet generally hates and is unfair to a lot of things (women, for example), but spoilers take the cake for this. People lose their GD minds over spoilers. And such was the case for a certain Twitter user who replied to Corden's bit with a hostile, since deleted tweet.
According to the Blast, the deleted tweet said:
“It’s f****d up you can’t even watch TV without a fat f**k spoiling something… Luckily I got to see it before this, but seriously I hope his kid gets cancer."
James Corden took it upon himself to personally reply to this troll and eloquently explain why it was offensive.
When trolling online, people forget the severity of their words. Hiding behind a screen can make it easier to say horrible things, as you aren't forced to look the person you're targetting in the eye. Telling someone you hope their kid get cancer is repugnant, but firing it off in a tweet can feel almost like an afterthought as you angrily scroll through your feed, bitter about spoilers and whatever else. Corden's careful response brings this person back down to the real world, where horrible comments are delivered to a living human being. And his optimistic, forgiving attitude at the end of his response is the sweet yet refreshing cherry on top. Like I said, delightful human.
And I'm not the only one singing his praises.
We stan Carpool Karaoke King James Corden.