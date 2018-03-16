James Linville, 3 things to know about the Wounded Warrior scam artist.

It takes a special kind of dirtbag to scam money that's supposed to go to wounded military veterans and James Linville is that kind of guy. The 44-year-old man of Clark County, Kentucky is under arrest for orchestrating a scam that robbed more than 1,000 people out of $150,000 under the guise that the money would be going to veterans.

"The acts of these fraudsters have eroded the trust and goodwill of those who want to contribute to legitimate fundraising organizations, including those that support our veterans," US Attorney Josh Minkler said in a statement to CNN. "Our American veterans have dutifully served this country through many wars and deserve better than to be deprived of donations from giving donors."

Lineville and his 3 crookster pals have been indicted on 227 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy. Joanie Watson and Thomas Johnson were also arrested, along with Lineville's ex-girlfriend Amy Lou Bennett, who was arrested Wednesday at at a Kentucky trailer park. They could get up to 20 years in prison.

His phony charity was meant to look like The Wounded Warrior Project.

The Wounded Warrior Project is a multi-million dollar charity that's been around since 2003 and features national advertisements with country musician Trace Adkins. James Linville's scam was meant to deceive charitable donors and went under the name of Wounded Warrior Foundation, Inc.