James Linville, 3 things to know about the Wounded Warrior scam artist.

It takes a special kind of dirtbag to scam money that's supposed to go to wounded military veterans and James Linville is that kind of guy. The 44-year-old man of Clark County, Kentucky is under arrest for orchestrating a scam that robbed more than 1,000 people out of $150,000 under the guise that the money would be going to veterans.
"The acts of these fraudsters have eroded the trust and goodwill of those who want to contribute to legitimate fundraising organizations, including those that support our veterans," US Attorney Josh Minkler said in a statement to CNN. "Our American veterans have dutifully served this country through many wars and deserve better than to be deprived of donations from giving donors."
Lineville and his 3 crookster pals have been indicted on 227 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy. Joanie Watson and Thomas Johnson were also arrested, along with Lineville's ex-girlfriend Amy Lou Bennett, who was arrested Wednesday at at a Kentucky trailer park. They could get up to 20 years in prison.
His phony charity was meant to look like The Wounded Warrior Project.
The Wounded Warrior Project is a multi-million dollar charity that's been around since 2003 and features national advertisements with country musician Trace Adkins. James Linville's scam was meant to deceive charitable donors and went under the name of Wounded Warrior Foundation, Inc.
James Linville dared law enforcement to try and lock him up.
Linville has been arrested before for charges ranging from drugs and check fraud to domestic battery. When investigators began digging into his phony charity three years ago, he started calling the Clark County Sheriff's Office and leaving angry voicemails.
Linville called Detective Donnie Bowyer's answering machine some 30 times, daring the police to try and arrest him.
"I'll make a mockery of your court. I'm a sovereign citizen, mother***ker. American born sovereign citizen," he can be heard saying on one of the messages.
Your f**king state laws don't apply to me in any way," Linville told the detective on another voicemail. "I will make a mockery of your f**king court. And I'll destroy the sheriff's department."
The voicemails of course only added to the case being built against him.
People are pissed off about the James Linville scam.
Those who donated money to the group haven't gotten their money back and the six bank accounts used by Linville to run the scam have been drained.
Dan Cristiani was one of the victims who was scammed by the con artists and donated over a $1,000, believing that the money was going to help ex-military in honor of his late father who was a recipient of two Purple Heart awards. "I felt like I was taken advantage of," the 69-year-old told CNN.
"We have not seen a case like this using veterans names and quite honestly that's what made this case so appealing," said special agent in charge, Richard Ferretti. "It's not the largest dollar amount of fraud loss, but it's the most hurtful that we've seen here.