Janelle Monae just perfectly shut down Kanye West's 'free thought' pro-MAGA argument.

If you know of Janelle Monae, it's likely you love her. She's a complete musical dream in all the ways conceivable (dancing, singing, donning next level outfits), and she keeps it focused when it comes to engaging with the public.

In light of Kanye West's recent pro-Trump statements, and his claims that the GOP freed the slaves (big yikes), Monae decided to speak her piece during an interview on Power 106. One of Kanye's biggest defenses of his current political shift is that he's "a free thinker," so Monae, a free thinker through and through, decided to weigh in on that defense.

"I'm a free thinker and here's a free thought: If free thinking is rooted in the oppression of minorities, black people, the LGBTQIA people, of immigrants, of women...then I don't f*ck with your free thoughts," Monae said.

Welp, that's how you shut it down.