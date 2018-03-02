5 reasons Jared Kushner had a worse week than you.

Advertising

Son-in-law-in-Chief Jared Kushner had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week. In what The Washington Post is calling the possible "fall of the House of Kushner," this week saw Game of Thrones-level drama for the Kush. Here's what went down. 1. He lost his top secret security clearance.​​​​​​ Paramount Pictures In what is certainly a blow in his already limited ability to bring peace to the Middle East, Kushner will no longer have access to crucial intelligence documents, thanks to that whole "being under FBI investigation" thing. If he needs some secrets, he can ask the White House calligrapher. The White House chief calligrapher has a higher clearance than Jared Kushner https://t.co/F8Siy85447 pic.twitter.com/WiKniKPQHs — CNN International (@cnni) March 2, 2018 2. WaPo reported that U.S. intelligence agencies have heard officials in four countries discussing how they could manipulate him, and how easy it would be. giphy "Officials in at least four countries have privately discussed ways they can manipulate Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, by taking advantage of his complex business arrangements, financial difficulties and lack of foreign policy experience, according to current and former U.S. officials familiar with intelligence reports on the matter," The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Wonder what such different countries as the United Arab Emirates, China, Israel, and Mexcio have in common? It's seeking to exploit Kushner's debt, inexperience, and naivité! Now that the Olympics are over, it's seeking to Kushner that's bringing the world together! 3. The New York Times caught him in a possible "pay to play" scheme. giphy Splashed on The New York Times front page was the headline, "Kushner’s Family Business Received Loans After White House Meetings." Kushner's family biz got HALF A BILLION DOLLARS (not million...billion...with a B) from private equity billionaires he met in his official capacity as a senior advisor to the president.

Today, the Associated Press added that "the Securities and Exchange Commission late last year dropped its inquiry into a financial company that a month earlier had given White House adviser Jared Kushner’s family real estate firm a $180 million loan." That's................not subtle. 4. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether Kushner's foreign business ties influenced Trump's policies. giphy "Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has asked witnesses about Kushner's efforts to secure financing for his family's real estate properties, focusing specifically on his discussions during the transition with individuals from Qatar and Turkey, as well as Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates, " NBC News reports.

The Intercept adds that in April, after Kushner Companies met with the Qatari finance minister and got shut down, "Jared Kushner, according to reports, subsequently undermined efforts by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to bring an end to the blockade against Qatar." Revenge is a dish best served by an economically punishing blockade destabilizing the entire Persian gulf. 5. Now Ivanka's business deals are under scrutiny, too. giphy CNN reports that FBI counterintelligence officials are probing one of the Trump Organization's international deals, the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, Canada.

The Trumps don't own the building, but rather license their name and rake in revenue. The building is owned by Joo Kim Tiah, an heir to one Malaysia's wealthiest families. "It’s not clear why investigators are examining this particular deal," CNN says. "The timing of the deal — as one of the few Trump-branded properties to open since Trump took office — could be of interest. The flow of foreign money, either from the developer or international condo buyers, could also be sparking scrutiny." giphy

Shabbat shalom, you crazy kids!