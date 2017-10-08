Have you cried yet today?! Would you like to cry?! If you answered yes to the latter, then read on, because this is likely to draw a tear even from the most stoic among us.
In lieu of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left 58 dead and nearly 500 injured, the latest episode of SNL opened on a sober note. Rather than kicking off the show with banter or gimmicks, the cold open started with Jason Aldean's sincere message to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.
"This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history. Like everyone, I'm struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting, there are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends that are all part of our family. So I want to say to them, we hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure that we're going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit is unbreakable."
The national tragedy hits extra close to home for Aldean, who was performing on stage at the Route 91 Harvest festival when the gunman started shooting from the Mandalay Bay Casino.
After delivering his opening statement, Aldean and his band performed an emotional cover of the late Tom Petty's anthem "I Won't Back Down."
The performance was simple and beautiful.
Somehow, the dedication to the Las Vegas victims and the mourning of Tom Petty's death naturally tied into each other.
It's difficult for late night comedy to straddle the balance between acknowledging national tragedy and pushing through with entertainment.
So, it's striking when it's tastefully and sincerely achieved.
You really should watch the full performance.
That is, only if you want to cry.
Following the shooting Aldean canceled three California concerts in order to take time to grieve. His tour will resume on October 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.