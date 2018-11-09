Congressman who complained he couldn't call women 'sluts' loses to a lesbian woman. Karma!

Our current political landscape is certainly scary and regressive in a lot of ways, but in the midst of this the midterm elections brought wins that prove a lot of Americans are pushing forward against trends of bigotry.

One of the most schadenfreude-infused wins of the midterms took place in Minnesota, where Angie Craig, a married gay businesswoman, beat out the GOP Rep. Jason Lewis widely known for his misogyny.

Minnesota Republican Rep. Jason Lewis (R-MN) lost his race to Angie Craig (D-MN). Lewis was upset that so-called ‘PC culture’ no longer allowed him to refer to women as sl*ts.@highbrow_nobrow https://t.co/F9NSqv2hkc — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 8, 2018

During his time hosting The Jason Lewis Show between 2009 and 2014, Lewis consistently used his shock jock position to demean women and minorities. He openly mocked women who felt traumatized after sexual assault and harassment, called Hurricane Katrina victims "whiners," and claimed that Black Americans have an "entitlement mentality."

His most widely known ignorance took place in 2012 when he responded to Rush Limbaugh's labeling of Sandra Fluke as a "slut." Fluke was labeled as such after advocating for birth control coverage in front of Congress. While Limbaugh received backlash for his statements, Lewis was firmly in his corner and went on a tirade about the changing times on his radio show.