Congressman who complained he couldn't call women 'sluts' loses to a lesbian woman. Karma!

Our current political landscape is certainly scary and regressive in a lot of ways, but in the midst of this the midterm elections brought wins that prove a lot of Americans are pushing forward against trends of bigotry.
One of the most schadenfreude-infused wins of the midterms took place in Minnesota, where Angie Craig, a married gay businesswoman, beat out the GOP Rep. Jason Lewis widely known for his misogyny.
During his time hosting The Jason Lewis Show between 2009 and 2014, Lewis consistently used his shock jock position to demean women and minorities. He openly mocked women who felt traumatized after sexual assault and harassment, called Hurricane Katrina victims "whiners," and claimed that Black Americans have an "entitlement mentality."
His most widely known ignorance took place in 2012 when he responded to Rush Limbaugh's labeling of Sandra Fluke as a "slut." Fluke was labeled as such after advocating for birth control coverage in front of Congress. While Limbaugh received backlash for his statements, Lewis was firmly in his corner and went on a tirade about the changing times on his radio show.
"Well, the thing is, can we call anybody a slut? This is what begs the question. Take this woman out of it, take Rush out of it for a moment. Does a woman now have the right to behave—and I know there's a double standard between the way men chase women and running and running around—you know, I'm not going to get there, but you know what I'm talking about. But it used to be that women were held to a little bit of a higher standard. We required modesty from women. Now, are we beyond those days where a woman can behave as a slut, but you can't call her a slut?"
Needless to say, given Lewis' deeply ugly views on women, and well - everyone, there was a huge wave of schadenfreude when he lost to Craig on Tuesday.
Lewis was just one of a slew of misogynistic Trump loving Congressmen who lost a seat on Tuesday.
Sometimes, the tea is just so sweet you need a few cups full of it.