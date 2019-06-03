Jason Momoa called out two fishermen who butchered a live shark and laughed about it. Peak Aquaman!

Aquaman aka Jason Momoa, aka the ultimate celebrity crush that transcends gender and species, is not here for the senseless maiming of animals, and he made it abundantly known in a recent Instagram post.
Momoa posted his passionate solidarity with animals shortly after influencer Christel Johr Johansen uploaded a video showing two young fishermen on a boat off the coast of Greenland. In the video, the men greet a Greenland shark and brutally hack off its tail before releasing it back into the sea and yelling "Good luck trying to swim, you punk!"
The men in the video are laughing during the whole ordeal, and obviously don't think twice about brutally torturing an endangered species. Well now, the video has gone viral and people are speaking out against this reckless display of animal cruelty.
Undoubtedly, the most outspoken and well known of the naysayers is Aquaman himself, who made his feelings about the fishermen unequivocally known in a recent Instagram post.
He wrote:
"And there you are......it sucks to see that you are probably good men friends providers fathers but you fucking did this. Your life will forever change I have never in my life seen something so cruel. Your laugh makes me furious never have I wanted to hurt a human as much as I did when I heard your laugh and what u said. This will change you and hopefully you will save and protect I pray you find redemption. we all make mistakes but what u did was evil PURE EVIL. You will get what that shark got. FUCK YOU."
Momoa's fans, who are by and by equally horrified, loved seeing Aquaman step up to defend the shark.
The two fishermen in the video are now facing the possibility of jail time or in the very least, a hefty fine. Aquaman stood up for his fellow aquatic brothers and sisters, and it worked.