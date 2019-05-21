Jason Momoa (Aquaman) went full Khal Drogo while live streaming the 'Game of Thrones' finale.

If you had a lot of strong feelings during the Game of Thrones finale, you were far from alone. Even Khal Drogo himself, aka Jason Momoa, aka everybody's celebrity exception (the person your partner wouldn't get mad at you for cheating with) couldn't contain himself during the finale.

Jason Momoa watching the Game of Thrones finale WAS ALL OF US!! pic.twitter.com/CQaXePLVhj — Queen of the 7 kingdoms (@itsTrueDany) May 20, 2019

His Instagram live videos from the finale brought the internet endless joy, as he expressed his anger at the death of Khaleesi, and said "we're going to go to the bars and fight" in response to the writing choices for the finale.

jason momoa got so pissed during the got finale he’s such a mood we love his dany stan ass pic.twitter.com/LoPfGoiPD3 — meghan ren (@kylorenology) May 20, 2019

If nothing else, the clips of his Facebook live videos prove that even the cast of Game of Thrones felt conflicted about the way the final season ended. These plot pivots did a real number on Drogo, which only endears him more to the rest of us.

JASON WATCHING THE FINALE IS THE BIGGEST MOOD pic.twitter.com/f0jw4PNnS7 — Queen of the 7 kingdoms (@itsTrueDany) May 20, 2019