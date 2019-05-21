Jason Momoa (Aquaman) went full Khal Drogo while live streaming the 'Game of Thrones' finale.

If you had a lot of strong feelings during the Game of Thrones finale, you were far from alone. Even Khal Drogo himself, aka Jason Momoa, aka everybody's celebrity exception (the person your partner wouldn't get mad at you for cheating with) couldn't contain himself during the finale.
His Instagram live videos from the finale brought the internet endless joy, as he expressed his anger at the death of Khaleesi, and said "we're going to go to the bars and fight" in response to the writing choices for the finale.
If nothing else, the clips of his Facebook live videos prove that even the cast of Game of Thrones felt conflicted about the way the final season ended. These plot pivots did a real number on Drogo, which only endears him more to the rest of us.
At one beautiful point, Momoa was yelling "f*ck you, f*ck you punk" at the image of Jon Snow on the screen, a sentiment many people can agree with.
Since his character was already killed off, Momoa was left to scream at the results with the rest of us, and he did it with full emotional force.
Momoa and Emilia Clarke (the actress who plays Khaleesi) have been good friends on and off-screen for years, so his loyalty transcends the show itself.
Suffice it to say, Momoa, like many of us, was not happy with how things fell out, and Bran's rise to the throne.