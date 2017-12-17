Jason Priestley claimed he punched Harvey Weinstein in the face in the 90s.

In a burst of surprisingly good news, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestley shared that he once punched Harvey Weinstein in the face at a party back in 1995.
Violence certainly isn' the answer (usually), but after weeks of hearing about over 50 allegations against Weinstein, it's hard to shed a tear for the disgraced producer.
The Canadian actor revealed the story on Friday, after Mira Sorvino shared how Weinstein derailed her career for decades. After reading how Weinstein ran an active smear campaign against Sorvino, the actress Tara Strong wrote, "Heartbreaking....wouldn't be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night. Go Jay."
Naturally, Strong's revelation prompted questions from other Twitter users.
Who among us DOESN'T want to be regaled with a story of Weinstein getting his due?!
At this point, Priestley swooped in with the full story of Weinstein's well deserved punch in the face.
Apparently, it all started at a Miramax party in 1995 when Weinstein, unprompted, asked Priestley to leave the soiree.
"Harvey told me I had to leave… I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said 'what are you doing?' I said 'you told me leave, I'm leaving. I didn't say you had to leave' he replied. 'You just told me to leave... right over there' I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says 'why don't we go outside and talk about this.' That was all I needed to hear.‘I’m not going anywhere with you’ I said as I pushed him back and punched [Weinstein] with a right hand to his face,” Priestley wrote. “Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party."
A lot of people on Twitter were feeling the story.
For obvious reasons.
Again, violence isn't (technically) the answer. But I doubt the world is worse for this punch.