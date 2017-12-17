Jason Priestley claimed he punched Harvey Weinstein in the face in the 90s.

In a burst of surprisingly good news, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestley shared that he once punched Harvey Weinstein in the face at a party back in 1995.

Violence certainly isn' the answer (usually), but after weeks of hearing about over 50 allegations against Weinstein, it's hard to shed a tear for the disgraced producer.

The Canadian actor revealed the story on Friday, after Mira Sorvino shared how Weinstein derailed her career for decades. After reading how Weinstein ran an active smear campaign against Sorvino, the actress Tara Strong wrote, "Heartbreaking....wouldn't be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night. Go Jay."

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

Heartbreaking....wouldn’t be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night. Go Jay 😡👊🏻💙 — tara strong (@tarastrong) December 15, 2017

Naturally, Strong's revelation prompted questions from other Twitter users.

Who among us DOESN'T want to be regaled with a story of Weinstein getting his due?!

More to the story...? — Crystal Paredes (@haterade72) December 15, 2017

At this point, Priestley swooped in with the full story of Weinstein's well deserved punch in the face.

Apparently, it all started at a Miramax party in 1995 when Weinstein, unprompted, asked Priestley to leave the soiree.