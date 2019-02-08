Jeff Bezos was blackmailed with a dick pic and people think that the White House was involved.

It is with a heavy heart I report to you that according to Jeff Bezos, there are Jeff Bezos dick pics, and the richest man on the planet was being blackmailed by the president's favorite supermarket tabloid.

The CEO of Amazon wrote in a Medium post on Thursday that American Media Inc., the publisher of The National Enquirer led by David Pecker, was in posession of Bezos' amateur boudoir photography, and threatened to release them unless Bezos stops his investigation into how Pecker got the pecker photos in the first place.

I’ve written a post about developments with the National Enquirer and its parent company, AMI. You can find it here: https://t.co/G1ykJAPPwy — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 7, 2019

Pecker, you may recall, is a friend of President Trump's, who has an immunity deal with the Department of Justice "related to their role in the so-called 'Catch and Kill' process on behalf of President Trump and his election campaign."

Bezos published an email from AMI that described the nine personal pictures in their possession, which include: