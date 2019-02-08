Jeff Bezos was blackmailed with a dick pic and people think that the White House was involved.

It is with a heavy heart I report to you that according to Jeff Bezos, there are Jeff Bezos dick pics, and the richest man on the planet was being blackmailed by the president's favorite supermarket tabloid.
The CEO of Amazon wrote in a Medium post on Thursday that American Media Inc., the publisher of The National Enquirer led by David Pecker, was in posession of Bezos' amateur boudoir photography, and threatened to release them unless Bezos stops his investigation into how Pecker got the pecker photos in the first place.
Pecker, you may recall, is a friend of President Trump's, who has an immunity deal with the Department of Justice "related to their role in the so-called 'Catch and Kill' process on behalf of President Trump and his election campaign."
Bezos published an email from AMI that described the nine personal pictures in their possession, which include:
A "below the belt selfie — otherwise colloquially known as a ‘d*ck pick'"
A shirtless Mr. Bezos holding his phone in his left hand — while wearing his wedding ring. He’s wearing either tight black cargo pants or shorts — and his semi-erect manhood is penetrating the zipper of said garment.
A naked selfie in a bathroom — while wearing his wedding ring. Mr. Bezos is wearing nothing but a white towel — and the top of his pubic region can be seen.
The photos were meant to be seen by Bezos' mistress Lauren Sanchez, and only Bezos' mistress Lauren Sanchez.
The internet was forced to reckon with the knowledge that Bezos dick pics are floating in the ether, and couldn't help but imagine what the richest penis in the world looks like.
Believe it or not, the story gets even juicier than the dick pics, because there are allegedly government entities involved, from both America and Saudi Arabia.
In his Medium post, Bezos wrote that Pecker and AMI are under investigation "for various actions they’ve taken on behalf of the Saudi Government," noting that the tabloid recently published a special, pro-Saudi propaganda edition. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has a fatal antipathy towards The Washington Post, having recently murdered one of its writers, Jamal Khashoggi.
Sure, the Saudis may be involved, but Bezos' team reportedly thinks that the pics were released by his friendly neighborhood feds.
Washington Post reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia reports that a leading theory is that the pics were intercepted by a "government entity," and yeah, that definitely seems like something Trump would do.
Amateur sleuths not on Bezos' security team belive that Trump using the national security apparatus to spy on someone he considers to be his nemesis is entirely consistent with Trump's behavior.
Maybe it's not the Saudis or Trump—it's possible it's both?
I'd say there's a 100% chance that Trump ordered the spying to find out if Bezos’ dick is bigger.